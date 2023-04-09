Easter forecast has sunshine
WLKY meteorologist Susanne Horgan has a look at your forecast.
Millions of Canadians are in for a warmup this coming week while one province sits on the sidelines with less-than-stellar weather
Drive two hours north of Ottawa, put on a hard hat and bright orange vest, descend into a pit — and you find yourself on the frontline in the fight to be part of the new, green economy. A mining project might not be what comes to mind when you think of the transition to a lower emissions economy. But embedded in electric vehicles, solar panels and hydrogen fuel storage are metals and minerals that come from mines like the one in Lac-des-Îles, Que. The graphite mine, owned by the company Northern
VANCOUVER — British Columbia's transportation ministry says an "intense spring storm" is poised to hit a 150 km stretch of Highway in the southeastern part of the province. DriveBC issued a travel advisory Saturday morning for a portion of Highway 1 running between Golden and Revelstoke. It says the storm is expected to peak on Monday and may require avalanche control work affecting traffic in both directions. DriveBC says a closure of up to 8 hours may be required to ensure traveler safety. The
“I have seen mountain lions before but never 5 of them like this. There were 2 babies last year so this may be the whole family.”
More photos of California's reservoirs show how this year's historic rainfall totals have replenished water levels in some drought-stricken areas.
Test results are waiting for five other birds that died, officials said.
OTTAWA — Canada's Parliamentary budget officer said he is troubled by what he describes as the selective use of facts from his new financial analysis of carbon pricing. Yves Giroux said the report has to be put into context alongside the costs of all other climate policies, including doing nothing. "There will be costs no matter what we do," Giroux said in an interview with The Canadian Press. Giroux opened a political firestorm last week with a new report which concluded carbon price rebates ar
Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So, if you've opened your electric bill...
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A judge canceled the air quality permit for a natural gas power plant that’s under construction along the Yellowstone River in Montana citing worries over climate change. State District Judge Michael Moses ruled Thursday that Montana officials failed to adequately consider the 23 million tons of planet-warming greenhouse gases that the project would emit over several decades. Many utilities across the U.S. have replaced coal power with less polluting natural gas plants in
It was a celebratory atmosphere for officials gathered just hours away from several of India's major tiger reserves in the southern city of Mysuru, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Sunday to much applause that the country's tiger population has steadily grown to over 3,000 since its flagship conservation program began 50 years ago after concerns that numbers of the big cats were dwindling. “India is a country where protecting nature is part of our culture,” Modi proclaimed. “This is why we have many unique achievements in wildlife conservation.”
The collapse of wild salmon is causing a current of pain that spans the length of the Yukon River, from its mouth at Alaska’s Bering Sea to the headwaters in Canada’s Yukon territory 3,000 kilometres away. Indigenous people on both sides of the border spoke about the devastation the loss of chinook salmon and the more recent collapse of chum stocks are having on communities while testifying at the Yukon River Panel, a bilateral commission that manages salmon stocks, during its meeting in Whiteho
The mercury rose to 17.3C in Kinlochewe in the Scottish Highlands as Brits basked in glorious sunshine over Easter weekend
MONTREAL — A 75-year-old man died Friday after running his generator in his garage during a blackout, the third death attributed to a vicious storm that coated parts of southern Quebec and eastern Ontario in ice this week. The man's wife found him unconscious in their garage in Saint-Joseph-du-Lac, Que., on Friday morning, and he died after being taken to hospital in St-Eustache, said Insp. Jean-Philippe Labbé of Lake-of-Two-Mountains Police. Quebec Premier Francois Legault said residents should
MONTREAL — The blackout caused by this week's deadly ice storm saw Quebecers restocking their fridges and eyeing alternative accommodations on Saturday as it stretched into a third full day for thousands of residents. Hydro-Québec said roughly 122,000 customers remained in the dark as of midnight Sunday after the storm sent ice-laden branches crashing down onto power lines, streets and cars. Utility and provincial officials said efforts to restore power will continue, though at a slower pace now
Dozens of people from Yunesit'in First Nation will burn lands this spring as a mitigation effort for the upcoming wildfire season. The community, about 300 kilometres north of Vancouver, is revitalizing traditional fire keeping practices, burning dried grass and debris to protect the community from wildfire and foster regrowth of vegetation. "Fire is just a part of our landscape," said Russell Myers Ross, community leader for the Yunesit'in fire stewardship program and member of the Yunesit'in F
A frightful stench is haunting Westminster. As part of a new “plan for water”, Government ministers are rumoured to be pushing for limits on power showers, with officials considering banning the sale of “high-flow” bathroom products.
On Thursday, the Pacific Fishery Management Council recommended closing the California and Oregon salmon season
Three days after a powerful freezing rain storm hit the region on Wednesday, just over 45,000 customers are still without power in the National Capital Region. As of 5 p.m. Saturday: Roughly 900 Hydro Ottawa customers don't have power. 18 973 Hydro-Québec customers in the Outaouais don't have power. 16,334 Hydro One customers in eastern Ontario don't have power. Hundreds of thousands of Hydro Ottawa, Hydro One and Hydro-Québec customers were affected in some way by Wednesday's freezing rain. Hyd
It’s a weekend washout for British Columbia's South Coast as rounds of heavy rainfall continue through Sunday.
David Martin ditched the oil-fired heating system at his three-bed bungalow in rural West Wales three years ago. The 74-year-old widower installed a heat pump and solar panels instead, and has never looked back.