Easter church services go online in Latin America

When one church door closes, an internet window opens.

Social distancing measures have shuttered church doors and emptied pews across Latin America, leaving Easter services this year to be livestreamed to faithful followers at home.

Cardinal Baltazar Porras says the experience has shown the power of social media.

(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) CARDINAL BALTAZAR PORRAS, SAYING:

"For me it has been an experience, a lesson, I'm like a kid with a new toy. I have seen enormous possibilities that this (social media) gives us with just a simple mobile phone, with a programme that allows for the faithful to be here with me, connecting with the people."

A rising number of cases in countries across Latin America, where the Catholic Church retains a massive presence, has given faithful followers little to celebrate this Easter.

In Venezuela, this is the first time churches have been shut down during the holiday.

But Ana Sofia Fernandez says the transition to streaming services has not dampened her faith.

(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) FAITHFUL, ANA SOFIA FERNANDEZ, SAYING:

"To get mass on the phone, it is something that has allowed us to connect with our faith. And not just for those who are used to it, but also to strengthen our religious ties, to internalise our faith in the family environment."

Yet while some managed to connect with their faith online, others lamented being locked out of the churches for Easter.

In Bogota, Colombia, Jose Ignacio Gomez expressed his deep regret at seeing the usually full church square empty.