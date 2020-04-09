Easter Bunny Makes Socially-Distant Appearance in Kentucky Neighbourhood

Children in Mt Sterling, Kentucky, did not miss out on a visit from the Easter Bunny, on April 7, amid stay-at-home restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The well-loved symbol of Easter was seen touring the neighbourhood on the back of a pick-up truck.

Organised by a local church, the bunny waved to children as it was driven past homes.

Kentucky was under a healthy at home order which encouraged residents to stay inside and ordered only essential businesses to be open in order to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Easter Bunny was considered an essential worker by Kentucky governor Andy Beshear on April 8. Credit: Elizabeth Haeberle Davis via Storyful