Easter Bunny Emerges From Quarantine to Surprise Kids at Daycare

The Easter Bunny hopped out of quarantine to visit daycare centers in Kansas on April 9.

The Wichita Egg Lady — real name Heather Sims — uploaded a video to her Facebook page of the bow-tied bunny distributing eggs on a lawn, as children tittered off-camera. Her Facebook post said: “The Easter Bunny snuck out of quarantine today to go to a couple of daycares. He just couldn’t let the kids down!”

The egg distribution was an Easter tradition for Sims and her husband, Rusty, according to local news reports. They said it was done as a service to daycare centers to raise money for their two terminally ill sons.

As of April 9, there have been 1,106 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kansas state. Credit: The Wichita Egg Lady via Storyful