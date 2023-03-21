Easter Basket Ideas | Morning Blend

Reuters

The ministry said it summoned Canadian charge d'affaires Brian Ebel on Monday and told him Joly's comments were unacceptable. Canadian media quoted Joly as saying at a news conference on March 10: "We're able to see how much we're isolating the Russian regime right now — because we need to do so economically, politically and diplomatically — and what are the impacts also on society and how much we're seeing potential regime change in Russia."