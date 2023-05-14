The eastbound lanes of Interstate 44 are closed at May Avenue after a tractor-trailer was hanging over the side of a bridge.

CBC

Toronto police have identified the victim of a fatal stabbing on Friday in downtown Toronto. In a news release Saturday, police say 40-year-old Richard Sasaki of Toronto was critically injured after an altercation with another man near Victoria Street and Dundas Street East just before 2 p.m. He was transported to hospital where he died from his injuries, police say. Police are still looking for the male suspect. They say he was in the area for some time prior to the stabbing and may have intera