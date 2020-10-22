East Troublesome Fire Sparks Immediate Evacuations in Grand County, Colorado

The out-of-control East Troublesome and Williams Fork wildfires, burning northwest of Denver, Colorado, prompted evacuations on October 21.

Strong winds fuelled the East Troublesome fire which had reached 19,086 acres (7723 hectares) and was 10 percent contained on Wednesday evening.

Several communities were issued immediate evacuation orders as the blaze spread north and south.

Footage shows smoke from the East Troublesome fire sweeping across the sky. Credit: @jenna.koenning via Storyful