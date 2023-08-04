East Sacramento businesses get help after break-ins, thefts

KCRA - Sacramento Videos

Small businesses are supporting each other after a series of recent break-ins in East Sacramento and Land Park. At the Kitchen Table in Land Park, the hole in the front window is not the store decor it wants on display. A vandal threw a rock into the specialty store last month. What's more, is that a local artist just finished hand painting the store logo on the window two weeks earlier.