East Libyan Army Officials Survey Damage in Derna From the Air

Officials from the Libyan National Army (LNA) surveyed damage in flood-hit Derna from the air on Friday, September 15.

Footage released by the media division of the LNA shows Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar’s flyover of the eastern city.

According to government figures cited by the Libyan News Agency, at least 891 buildings in Derna have been completely destroyed across an area of six square kilometers (approximately two square miles).

As many as 11,300 people are estimated to have died in Derna since the flooding, with another 10,000 reported missing, according to international media.

Rescue efforts are ongoing by both national and international parties. Credit: Libyan Army Media Division via Storyful