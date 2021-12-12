East Cleveland families surprised with early Christmas gifts from local organization
It's the season of giving and families in East Cleveland were surprised Saturday by the generosity of a group of Shaw High School alumni and volunteers.
A lucky bounce allowed the Toronto Maple Leafs to escape with a 5-4 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.
Young beat Pitt QB Kenny Pickett, Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud and Michigan DL Aidan Hutchinson for the award.
The NHL announced it made the wrong call in disallowing what would have been the Sabres’ tying goal in the final minute of a 2-1 loss to the Rangers.
After conceding the tying goal on the last kick of regulation, NYCFC rallied to stun the Timbers at Providence Park and win their first title.
Bishop has spent the last 14 months trying to return from surgery after suffering a torn meniscus in his right knee.
Brandon McNally of the Cardiff Devils was suspended and fined after a wild sequence of events.
Max Verstappen landed the first big blow in his winner-takes-all title battle with Lewis Hamilton by seizing pole position for Formula One's season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Saturday.
The Los Angeles Rams will look for revenge on Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals in just one of the many intriguing matchups of Week 14.
It's a do-or-die week for many fantasy managers. Here's Dalton Del Don's lineup advice for every game.
It's going to be awhile before we see Zion on the court.
Meyer's first season has been one mess after another, and NFL Network is reporting it's wearing on his team.
Brady Tkachuk scored his first career hat trick Saturday afternoon to lead the surging Ottawa Senators to a 4-0 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.
It was a clean sweep for quarterback Zach Collaros and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Friday night at the CFL awards banquet.
Former NHL coach and current ESPN broadcaster John Tortorella went full Torts with an absolutely classic take on this week's viral Zegras-Milano tally.
Toronto said goodbye to Robbie Ray and Marcus Semien, but made some solid investments in its pitching corps.
The Indiana Pacers are reportedly looking to trade many of their core pieces. The Toronto Raptors, meanwhile, have the assets and draft capital to make a deal happen. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Charlie Lindgren made 22 saves and Pavel Buchnevich had a goal and assist, leading the St. Louis Blues to a 4-1 win over the slumping Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night. Ivan Barbashev, Dakota Joshua and Torey Krug also scored for St. Louis. The Blues have won seven straight home games, their longest streak since capturing nine in a row from Dec. 12, 2019-Jan. 13, 2020. Lindgren, making his second start of the season, replaced Jordan Binnington, who remains in the NHL's COVID-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Reggie Jackson hit a step-back jumper with 2.2 seconds remaining to give the Los Angeles Clippers a 106-104 victory over the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Jackson — who had nine of his 25 points in the fourth quarter — hit a 20-footer following a timeout after Orlando tied it at 104 on Cole Anthony’s 3-pointer with 23.6 seconds left. The Clippers held on for their third straight victory when Terrence Ross missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer. Luke Kennard had a season-high 23 points
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 28 points, Rudy Gobert had 20 points and 11 rebounds and the Utah Jazz extended their winning streak to seven games with a 123-98 victory over the Washington Wizards on Saturday night. Hassan Whiteside added 18 points and 13 rebounds off the bench as the Jazz completed a perfect four-game East Coast trip. Mitchell shot 4 for 9 from long distance, while Gobert and Whiteside combined to go 17 of 19 from the floor as Utah took control in the third quarter a
The Pistons will be missing their leading scorer for some time.