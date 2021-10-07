East Baltimore veteran served in two branches of the military in two major wars
East Baltimore veteran served in two branches of the military in two major wars
East Baltimore veteran served in two branches of the military in two major wars
Can Connor McDavid hit 150 points? Could Pittsburgh and Washington each miss the postseason? Justin Cuthbert touches on that and more as he runs down his bold predictions for the 2021-22 season.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A federal magistrate judge in Nevada has sided with Cristiano Ronaldo’s lawyers against a woman who sued for more than the $375,000 in hush money she received in 2010 after saying the international soccer star raped her in Las Vegas. In a scathing recommendation to the judge hearing the case, Magistrate Judge Daniel Albregts on Wednesday blamed Kathryn Mayorga’s attorney, Leslie Mark Stovall, for inappropriately basing the civil damages lawsuit on leaked and stolen documents sho
Price voluntarily entered the joint NHL/NHLPA program, which assists players and families with matters of mental health, addiction, and substance abuse.
A 47-year-old Georgina, Ontario woman was handed a 48-month jail sentence and fined $100,000 for defrauding the OMHA of well over $2 million.
Trevor Gleeson is known for his use of the Flex offence, which may work well for the Raptors' current roster.
"Yes I know I'm an idiot."
Cade Cunningham and Jalen Green are the headliners of the 2021 NBA draft class, but who will have the most impact this season?
The Rays spend far less than their rivals, eschew traditional star roles and make a boatload of trades. They also keep winning.
Two Victoriaville Tigres players were suspended indefinitely by the QMJHL after they were charged for sexual assault and filming the encounter.
The 2021 Blue Jays missed the playoffs by a hair, but made some incredible memories along the way.
NBA players who refuse to get vaccinated could face steep penalties for breaching quarantine north of the border.
The Toronto Maple Leafs should make the Stanley Cup playoffs but it won't be an easy ride alongside Florida, Tampa and Boston.
Ross Atkins remains noncommittal about the possibility of bringing back free agents Robbie Ray and Marcus Semien.
Signing with the Raptors was a "no-brainer" for Justin Champagnie.
Quinton Byfield was placed on injured reserve by the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday, a day after fracturing his left ankle in a preseason game.
Both the Buffalo Sabres and their now-former captain are reportedly optimistic that a deal for Eichel can be worked out soon.
It was revealed last month that embattled Sharks forward Evander Kane was under NHL investigation for violating COVID protocols. Now we know why.
The Pacific Division is weak enough that Vancouver can make a push for the third postseason birth.
Week 5 in the NFL brings two heavyweight showdowns in the AFC, as well as the lone remaining undefeated team facing a tough divisional test.
Should the Steelers be better prepared? Or do they owe it to Roethlisberger to ride this season out?