Man Pulled From Rubble Two Days After Earthquake in Southern Turkey

A man was rescued from rubble in southern Turkey on Wednesday, February 8, two days after an earthquake devastated parts of the region.

Video released by the Turkish Ministry of Defense, who said it was captured at a destroyed apartment complex in Adiyaman on Wednesday morning, shows a man holding onto a cigarette as rescue crews place him onto stretcher.

By Wednesday, the combined death toll in Turkey and Syria had surpassed 11,300, according to Washington-based Arab news service Step News Agency. Credit: Turkish Ministry of Defense via Storyful