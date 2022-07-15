Earthquake Strikes Ecuador's Guayas Province

A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck Ecuador’s Guayas province on Thursday evening, July 14, shaking homes and other structures, authorities said.

Ecuador’s National Risk and Emergency Management Service said the earthquake struck at 5.30pm, at a depth of 57.8km, around 12.5km from Simon Bolivar in the Guayas province.

This footage shows tremors shaking an office in the city of Cuenca, roughly 100km from Simon Bolivar.

Damage and tremors were also reported in the city of Guayaquil, about 20km from the epicenter. Credit: @WILOPRADO via Storyful