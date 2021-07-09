Earthquake Rattles Parts of Northern California

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck parts of Northern California near the border with Nevada on Thursday, July 8, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

This footage uploaded by Twitter user Aryan Mann, shows a fan and blinds swaying as the earthquake rattled the region.

The quake struck at a depth of 9.8 km (6 miles) and was centered near the town of Walker, California, about 150 miles east of state capital Sacramento. Credit: Aryan Mann via Storyful