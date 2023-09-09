Earthquake Leaves Piles of Rubble From Destroyed Buildings in Marrakech

More than 1,000 people were killed in a magnitude 6.8 earthquake that struck near Marrakech, Morocco, late on Friday, September 8.

As of around 7pm local time on September 9, state-run media reported 1,305 deaths and 1,832 injuries, the majority of which were reported as critical.

The hardest-hit area was Al Haouz Province, where 542 people were reportedly killed. At least 13 deaths were recorded in neighboring Marrakech province, the report said.

Footage filmed by tourist Jana Meerman shows rubbled from destroyed buildings and damage to shops in the Medina area of Marrakech on Saturday. Credit: Jana Meerman via Storyful