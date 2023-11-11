Earthquake interrupts Grindavik mayor’s interview

CBC

Though wildfire season in Alberta is officially over, the battle is far from done. Fire crews continue to keep watch for fire that is burning underground and could flare up again in the spring.Fire can continue to burn unseen in organic matter called peat, which has been drying out due to drought, thereby making it more receptive to burning.Even as temperatures drop, that doesn't mean peat fires will completely peter out. "Since it is organic material, it continues to burn underground and basica