Earthquake interrupts Grindavik mayor’s interview
Earthquake interrupts Grindavik mayor’s interviewFréttastofa RÚV
Earthquake interrupts Grindavik mayor’s interviewFréttastofa RÚV
Take advantage of it, Canada: A stretch of above-seasonal temperatures will spread across much of the country next week
A fire destroyed three homes on Malibu Lane in Summerstown, Ont., Thursday. Police confirmed human remains have been found following the major fire. (Submitted by Jack Lalonde)Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they've discovered human remains following a fire that destroyed three homes Thursday morning in South Glengarry Township, east of Cornwall, Ont.Local paramedics earlier said one person was still unaccounted for, and believed to be in one of the burned structures.On Thursday afternoon, p
Here’s what to know.
Forecasters issued an El Niño advisory on Thursday as all indicators point toward influential warmth in the Pacific heading into the winter months
The first round of rough weather will arrive in B.C. late Friday and continue into Saturday
A vigorous frontal system is approaching the coast of B.C. Get the details with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton
Much relief for winter lovers in BC as snow levels finally lower and bring significant snow while Vancouver worries about the strong wind. The Weather Network meteorologist Kevin Mackay has the details
A duo of storms will bring widespread disruptions to parts of British Columbia through the weekend as the West Coast contends with blustery winds, heavy rainfall, and deep alpine snows.
A 5.0 magnitude earthquake struck the northwest Dominican Republic on Friday near the border with Haiti. Officials in the Dominican Republic said the quake was felt in the border town of Montecristi all the way south to the capital of Santo Domingo. The quake occurred in an area that has become a flashpoint in an ongoing border dispute between Haiti and the Dominican Republic.
An atmospheric river storm is headed to Southern California, expected to bring 2 to 4 inches of rain to the area by the end of next week.
What was already a strong El Niño event is getting stronger, and the odds of it reaching "historic" levels have increased for the winter, according to NOAA’s latest update on the El Niño-Southern Oscillation cycle.
There may not be any more tropical storms that affect the U.S. this year, but part of the Caribbean could still experience a tropical system in November.
Prime weekend conditions for fresh snow on the slops across Alberta, while temperatures soar well above seasonal for those staying in the city
Saturday will feature docile conditions across much of the country, but stormy weather is likely for some regions
Residents of France's Pas-de-Calais department in the northern region of the country prepare for more rain and flooding on Nov. 9, after already experiencing devastating flooding just days prior.
Though wildfire season in Alberta is officially over, the battle is far from done. Fire crews continue to keep watch for fire that is burning underground and could flare up again in the spring.Fire can continue to burn unseen in organic matter called peat, which has been drying out due to drought, thereby making it more receptive to burning.Even as temperatures drop, that doesn't mean peat fires will completely peter out. "Since it is organic material, it continues to burn underground and basica
A shift in the weather pattern for millions from the nation's heartland to the East Coast next week will result in a big jump in temperature and an enhanced risk for brush fires due to a prolonged dry stretch, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. The prospects of warmer weather, driven by a shift in the jet stream to the north, will stand in stark contrast to the chilly conditions expected across the region this weekend and early next week. It will also be a mirror image of the stormy and cool patte
A rare weather type occurred in southern Ontario this week. Get the details with Weather Expert Kim MacDonald and meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.
"Above-average sea surface temperatures (SST) across the equatorial Pacific Ocean were indicative of a strong El Nino, with anomalies increasing in the central and east-central Pacific in the past month, "the Climate Prediction Center (U.S. CPC) said. El Nino is a warming of ocean surface temperatures in the eastern and central Pacific, and can provoke extreme weather phenomena from wildfires to tropical cyclones and prolonged droughts.
Travelling in parts of southern Quebec on Thursday morning will face some hurdles as accumulating snowfall could make roads quite slippery