Earthquake damages historic Moroccan mosque

STORY: The quake caused major damage to the historically significant Tinmel Mosque in the High Atlas mountains, an earth-and-stone building dating back to the medieval dynasty that conquered North Africa and Spain

In the village of Tinmel, almost every house was pulverized and the entire community has been left homeless. Residents said they had pulled people out of the rubble with their bare hands.

The earthquake which is the deadliest in six decades, struck in the High Atlas Mountains late on Friday, (September 8) with the epicentre 45 miles (72 km) southwest of Marrakech.