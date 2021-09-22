Earthquake Causes Pool to Shake in Melbourne, Australia

A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck Mansfield, in regional Victoria, rattling large parts of Melbourne on September 22.

This video posted to Twitter shows water in a pool in Ringwood North, Melbourne, splashing around as the tremor was felt in the area.

Geoscience Australia, the Australian government agency that reports on significant earthquakes, said the earthquake was detected at 9:15am and was 10-kilometres deep.

The Victorian State Emergency Service said there were reports of aftershocks across the region, warning locals to remain vigilant. Credit: Zeroda Sports Wash via Storyful