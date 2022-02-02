Earnings momentum should reassure investors -Jim Bruderman
"The important thing about earnings and, you know, certainly this quarter, but really looking out to three quarters in advance, is that forecast earnings expected, future earnings across the S&P are at record highs right now, and that kind of earnings momentum and earnings growth, I think, provides a strong downside protection as we look forward in terms of what's going on in the markets and what Fed tightening means to everything we're looking at today," Bruderman said.