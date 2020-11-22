Early Week 12 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Pittsburgh’s most dominant defensive performance of the season kept the Steelers perfect.Terrell Edmunds and Minkah Fitzpatrick intercepted two passes each and the Steelers steamrolled their way to a 10-0 record with a 27-3 win in Jacksonville on Sunday.Rookie quarterback Jake Luton looked lost most of the day against the Steelers, who allowed 206 yards and finished with two sacks. They celebrated each turnover by running into the end zone and posing for the cameras.Ben Roethlisberger and Co. gladly shared the spotlight with one of the league’s most disruptive defences. Roethlisberger completed 32 of 46 passes for 267 yards and two touchdowns. He found Chris Claypool and Eric Ebron for scores.Diontae Johnson finished with 12 catches for 111 yards.James Conner ran 13 times for 89 yards, showing some life for a struggling ground game.Of course, it all came against one of the NFL’s worst and most dysfunctional franchises. The Jaguars (1-9) tied a single-season record by losing its ninth straight.Luton completed 16 of 37 passes for 151 yards and four interceptions. Former Jaguars defensive lineman Tyson Alualu, a game captain, tipped one pass that led to Fitzpatrick's first pick at the 2-yard line. The Steelers turned that into a touchdown that turned the game in the second quarter.Fellow rookie James Robinson was Jacksonville’s lone bright spot. He ran 17 times for 73 yards and caught two passes for 21 yards.The Jaguars dropped to 41-100 in owner Shad Khan’s nine-year tenure. He tied former New Orleans Saints owner John Mecom Jr. as the second fastest to reach 100 losses. Khan hit the dubious mark in 141 games, one more than late Tampa Bay Buccaneers owner Hugh Culverhouse.WATCH YOUR STEPSteelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster appeared to injure a foot while stepping on an official’s yellow flag. Smith-Schuster was jogging off the field in the fourth, winced and started hobbling after his cleat landed funny on the weighted part of the flag. He got checked out on the sideline and did not return.SACK STREAKThe Steelers extended their sack streak to 67 consecutive games. Stephon Tuitt got to Luton for a 9-yard loss on a third-and-14 play in the third quarter. It was Pittsburgh’s 37th sack of the season, which leads the NFL.KEY INJURIESSteelers: Cornerback Joe Haden left in the third and did not return. He had his right knee wrapped in ice on the bench. Tight end Zach Gentry (knee) was ruled out in the first half.Jaguars: Defensive end Josh Allen, a Pro Bowl selection as a rookie last season, injured his left knee in the third and was helped off the field. He was ruled out a short time later. Jacksonville lost three more defensive backs after starting the game without rookie CJ Henderson and fellow cornerback Sidney Jones. Cornerbacks Tre Herndon (knee) and Chris Claybrooks (groin) and safety Daniel Thomas (arm) left in the second half. Left guard Andrew Norwell (arm) was ruled out in the third.UP NEXTSteelers: Host AFC North rival Baltimore on Thanksgiving night. Pittsburgh overcame a 10-point halftime deficit to win the first meeting 28-24 earlier this month.Jaguars: Stay in the AFC North and host Cleveland next Sunday. Jacksonville has won three straight in the series.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLMark Long, The Associated Press
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — P.J. Walker was a third-string quarterback battling for a roster spot with the Colts 18 months ago when he received a strange call from his mother, Tamicha Drake. She said she had a dream that he was throwing touchdown passes and winning games for the Carolina Panthers.Maybe she has a career as a fortune teller.Walker threw for 258 yards and a touchdown in his first NFL start Sunday and the much-maligned Carolina defence earned its first shutout since 2015. The Panthers snapped a five-game losing streak with a 20-0 win over the Detroit Lions.“It's crazy, because I didn't envision my first start like this, my mom did,” Walker said. “` ... She said, I had a dream you were playing for the Panthers.' I was like, that's weird because I'm in Indianapolis. But life has come full circle and her dream came true.”Walker's did, too.His career path took a detour through the XFL, where he turned heads by throwing 15 touchdown passes as the Houston Roughnecks won five straight before the league folded due to the pandemic. He signed with Carolina after Matt Rhule, his coach at Temple, accepted the Panthers job.Rhule made Walker the starter over Will Grier less than two hours before kickoff when Teddy Bridgewater was officially ruled out with a knee injury. Rhule said Bridgewater “prepared like a monster” and wanted to play, but he didn't feel right playing him, especially given Bridgewater's history of knee injuries.Walker did some good and some bad.He connected on a perfect 52-yard strike to D.J. Moore along with a well-placed 17-yard touchdown pass to Curtis Samuel. But twice Walker forced the ball into the end zone where he was intercepted.“Those could have cost us the game,” Rhule said.But not on Sunday — not with the defence playing the way it did.One week after allowing 46 points to Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, the Panthers limited Matthew Stafford to 178 yards passing and sacked him five times. Detroit was limited to 40 yards rushing and was blanked for the first time since Oct. 18, 2009, Stafford’s rookie season — although he didn’t play in that game.Stafford played despite a thumb injury that prevented him from taking a snap under centre all week in practice. He said after the game that it didn't bother him.“It’s not fun to be a part of a game when we don’t score,” Stafford said.Panthers defensive end Brian Burns, who had 2 1/2 sacks and spent most of the day in Stafford's face, said the shutout was a little retribution for last week's embarrassing loss.“Last week we stunk up the field,” Burns said. “It opened our eyes to the fact that we needed to pay attention to details.”Defensive co-ordinator Phil Snow allowed Burns to stand up and play some outside linebacker, which created one-on-one opportunities that he won.“They had no idea where I was coming from," Burns said. "They messed up their protections — a lot.”Nothing went right for the Lions (4-6).Even when Stafford completed an apparent 51-yard touchdown pass to Marvin Jones, it was called back because of an illegal formation. And the normally reliable Matt Prater missed a 51-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter keeping Carolina's shutout hopes alive.The loss will likely again raise questions about coach Matt Patricia's job security.“I go to work every day to try to earn my job," Patricia said.CURING THE WOESCarolina's two biggest issues this season have been scoring points in the third quarter on offence and getting off the field on third down on defence.They cured both Sunday.Walker completed his first nine passes of the second half for 90 yards, including his first career TD pass to Samuel in the right corner of the end zone as the Panthers (4-7) scored a season-high 10 points in the third quarter.Carolina's defence, which was allowing opponents to covert a season-high 55.3% of third- down opportunities, limited the Lions to 3 of 14 on them.SPREADING IT AROUNDWalker did a solid job of spreading the ball to his top three receivers. Moore had seven catches for 127 yards, while Samuel had eight grabs for 70 yards. Robby Anderson added seven receptions for 46 yards.Mike Davis ran for 64 yards and a touchdown.WHERE IS EVERYONE?It didn't help that the Lions were without three important skill position players: running back D’Andre Swift, wide receivers Kenny Golladay and Danny Amendola.But the Panthers were in even worse shape injury-wise.Carolina played without five starters, including Bridgewater, running back Christian McCaffrey, offensive linemen Russell Okung and John Miller, and cornerback Donte Jackson.“Some guys were out, but some guys have to step up and play well in their spots," Patricia said.INJURIESLions: Cornerback Phil Ford left in the third quarter with a concussion.Panthers: Guard Dennis Daley left in the second quarter with a concusson.UP NEXTLions: Have a short turnaround as they return home to face the Texans on Thanksgiving Day.Panthers: face another NFC North foe at the Vikings on Sunday.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLSteve Reed, The Associated Press
HOUSTON — Deshaun Watson threw for 344 yards and accounted for three touchdowns, and J.J. Watt defended a career-high four passes to lead the Houston Texans to a 27-20 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday.Watson's two touchdown passes and scoring run all came in the first half as the Texans (3-7) built a 21-10 halftime lead.Watson and Houston’s offence slowed down after that to allow the Patriots (4-6) to get back into it. But a 46-yard field goal by Káimi Fairbairn extended the lead to 27-20 with about 3 1/2 minutes to go.Houston's beleaguered defence sealed the victory with a stop after that. Watt swatted down Cam Newton's pass on third down and heavy pressure from Justin Reid forced him to throw the ball away on fourth down to give the Texans the ball back.It is the first time since 2009 that the Patriots will have at least six losses in a regular season.It's also the Texans' first win of the season against a team besides the division-rival Jacksonville Jaguars. And the Texans' win gave interim coach Romeo Crennel a rare victory by a former Bill Belichick assistant against his former boss.Watt and Reid led the defence all game long with Watt knocking down multiple passes and Reid getting his first career sack and finishing with three tackles for losses and two quarterback hits.The Texans' NFL-worst run defence did a good job of limiting New England’s rushing. They held the Patriots to 86 yards rushing after they entered the game averaging 161.1 yards a game.It was the first game in Houston with the roof open since Nov. 30, 2014, on a nice day where the temperature was 78 at kickoff. The crowd was limited to 12,503 because of coronavirus restrictions.Newton threw for 365 yards and a touchdown, but was limited to a season-low 6 yards rushing.New England got within 21-17 with about eight minutes left in the third quarter when Newton threw a 42-yard touchdown pass to Damiere Byrd, who finished with six catches for 132 yards.Houston settled for a 36-yard field goal later in the third after Watson’s pass on third-and-3 was too high for Keke Coutee.A 36-yard field goal by Nick Folk cut the lead to 24-20 with about 7 1/2 minutes left.The Patriots led early after a 9-yard touchdown run by Damien Harris on their first possession.Houston tied it up when Watson connected with Randall Cobb on a 3-yard score later in the first. Brandin Cooks had a 44-yard reception earlier in that drive to set up the score.New England led 10-7 after a field goal in the second quarter when Watson scrambled 4 yards for a touchdown, dragging two defenders into the end zone with him. Watson threw passes of 25 and 21 yards on consecutive plays to get the Texans to the 4 before his scoring run.The Texans made it 21-10 when Watson threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Coutee just before halftime.INJURIESNew England: RB Rex Burkhead sustained a knee injury early in the third quarter and had to be helped off the field. He was later taken to the locker room on a cart.Houston: Cobb injured a foot on the touchdown and didn’t return. ... WR Kenny Stills injured a leg in the first half and didn’t return.UP NEXTPatriots: Host the Cardinals next Sunday.Texans: Visit the Lions on Thursday.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLKristie Rieken, The Associated Press
Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde are in rare form as they begin with various examples of coaching malpractice from this past weekend’s slate of games. The guys then roast the College Football Playoff Committee ahead of their first in-person meeting of the season. What will they do with the Pac-12 or the Group of 5? Can we get a Cincinnati vs BYU game? Also, can Tennessee can move on from Jeremy Pruitt after the Vols sink to a historic low?
Andy Behrens offers up a duo of waiver wire pickups to consider ahead of Week 12.
Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Pete Thamel, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde discuss the possibility of undefeated BYU and undefeated Cincinnati playing on Dec. 5 for a shot to get into the College Football Playoff.