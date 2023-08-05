Early voting underway in Alma and Sebastian Co. for sales tax special elections
Early voting underway in Alma and Sebastian Co. for sales tax special elections
Early voting underway in Alma and Sebastian Co. for sales tax special elections
CNN's Kaitlan Collins said she was told the former president was "particularly" bothered by this quick reference.
Trump told reporters that D.C. was "not the place that" he left in 2021, adding it was a "very sad thing to see" on Thursday.
The former first lady hasn't joined Donald Trump for any of his court appearances related to his three criminal indictments.
Hazing within Russian military forces — also known as dedovshchina — has a deep, dark, and at times fatal history.
A day after pleading not guilty in the Jan. 6 case, the former president complained his legal woes are draining his campaign coffers.
MSNBCAn MSNBC panel was shocked by a pair of television interviews Thursday where Donald Trump lawyer John Lauro seemed to confirm an allegation contained within the Jan. 6-related indictment of the former president.Lauro had told Fox News host Laura Ingraham earlier in the evening that, leading up to Jan. 6, Trump voiced his approval for Pence to send the election back to the states rather than have the Electoral College vote be certified.“What President Trump said is, ‘Let’s go with option D,'
The GOP governor and presidential candidate has touted his environmental and economic credentials. He’s ignoring an environmental and economic disaster at home.
"Lindsey knows better — he obviously knows better,” MSNBC host Joe Scarborough says The post ‘Morning Joe’ Skewers Lindsey Graham for Saying Judge in Jan. 6 Indictment ‘Hates Trump’: ‘So Embarrassing’ appeared first on TheWrap.
The conservative attorney also offered a long-shot suggestion to potentially keep Trump out of prison -- but said the former president "would never do it."
It is becoming increasingly clear that Chinese computer hackers may have penetrated American military and civil critical infrastructure in ways that could cripple a US response to Chinese armed aggression from the outset. Certainly that would align with Beijing’s strategy, familiar from Sun Tzu’s “Art of War”, which is to win the war before a shot is fired.
NewsmaxRudy Giuliani on Thursday lobbed personal attacks against Mike Pence after the former vice president criticized Donald Trump’s “gaggle of crackpot lawyers” for feeding into his 2020 election delusions.An alleged unnamed “co-conspirator” in the indictment of Trump relating to his attempts to overturn the election, Giuliani went on Newsmax to take aim at Pence, criticizing the law school he attended and taking pot shots at his wife.“I don’t think he’s even been in a courtroom, and he went t
The far-right lawmaker played Pollyanna with her bonkers take on ex-president's latest court appearance.
"This was just a kind of rookie mistake to make," former organized crime prosecutor Andrew Weissmann said of a Trump lawyer's comments on live TV.
A Ukrainian sea drone attack has reportedly damaged a Russian navy ship in the Black Sea - with footage appearing to show it partially submerged as it is towed into a port. The video verified by Sky News shows how the Ropucha-class landing ship appears to be listing after it was struck off the coast of Novorossiysk in southern Russia. The footage was shared on Telegram by Ukrainian government adviser Anton Gerashchenko, who said the "special operation" was carried out by the Security Service and the navy.
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyDonald Trump pleaded not guilty in federal court Thursday afternoon to a four-count indictment accusing him of conspiring to overturn the 2020 presidential election result. Trump entered the courtroom from a restricted area of the building, and sat with his hands clasped in front of him as he awaited the judge with his legal team. “Donald J. Trump, John,” the twice-impeached and thrice-indicted former president said after U.S. Magistr
"I favor the Day of the Axe. Everyone gets a swing at the abdomen. Stray dogs clean up the mess," wrote one person on The Donald, a pro-Trump forum.
The highly-anticipated pushback against the Russian troops has not been as fast as Kyiv and its allies had hoped.
Ukrainian resistance is launching attacks on Russia and seeking to sabotage its military well behind the front line.
Zelenskiy has expressed indignation at corruption uncovered during the audit last month after a high-profile incident of wrongdoing came to light in the Black Sea port of Odesa. "We had a detailed conversation," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address after meeting Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko and the head of the SBU security service, Vasyl Maliuk. "The investigation is revealing numerous abuses," Zelenskiy said.
To say Ukraine’s counter-offensive has not progressed as quickly as it had hoped is to state an objective fact.