Early voting underway in Alma and Sebastian Co. for sales tax special elections

A Ukrainian sea drone attack has reportedly damaged a Russian navy ship in the Black Sea - with footage appearing to show it partially submerged as it is towed into a port. The video verified by Sky News shows how the Ropucha-class landing ship appears to be listing after it was struck off the coast of Novorossiysk in southern Russia. The footage was shared on Telegram by Ukrainian government adviser Anton Gerashchenko, who said the "special operation" was carried out by the Security Service and the navy.