Early voting in Kentucky starts this week
Early voting in Kentucky starts this week
Early voting in Kentucky starts this week
The CNN anchor ripped the far-right Republican for hypocrisy over her weaponization of antisemitism.
Third-quarter contributions from DeVos family members to Rogers totaled $46,200, representing about 6.97% of total itemized individual contributions.
Former President Trump lashed out Sunday at his former attorney general, Bill Barr, who had criticized Trump’s verbal skills in a public forum Friday. In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump suggested Barr was trying to “get even” with him for being tough on him while in office. “I called Bill…
The former president attacked Bill Barr shortly after being ordered to stop targeting potential witnesses in his federal election interference trial
It's the "wrong incentive," argued Andrew Weissmann.
But the former Trump attorney remained defiant in a 2020 interview.
‘You’re setting a BAD precedent for yourself, Joe. The same can happen to you,’ Trump warns Biden
"Technically, she's probably right. But what the hell?" the former president told a campaign rally in Iowa.
Longtime reporter Bill Proctor called a Trump supporter who threatened Arizona election officials. Proctor sought understanding. Here's what he got.
Rep. Madeleine Dean said Johnson managed to become House speaker because "very few people knew him or knew what he stands for."
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty ImagesWhen George Santos’ congressional campaign came under federal investigation this year, no one wanted to be his treasurer—to the extent that one person took the unprecedented step of asking for a criminal investigation into how his name appeared on the forms in the first place.Now, the lawyer who filed that request has taken another unprecedented step by retracting those statements, claiming his own client gave him false information as part of what i
Scott Olson/Getty ImagesThough Donald Trump often makes fun of Joe Biden for his old age, Trump himself apparently forgot where he was at during a speech in Sioux City, Iowa, Sunday, greeting the crowd with, “Hello to a place where we’ve done very well, Sioux Falls. Thank you very much.” Sioux Falls is located more than 80 miles north in neighboring South Dakota. Republican Iowa state senator Bradley Zaun appeared on stage a few minutes later and after claiming Trump “is the best president of my
Newly elected Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) said Sunday he “isn’t afraid” of changing the rule on vacating the Speakership, a move that gained support from several GOP lawmakers following the historic ousting of former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) earlier this month. McCarthy was removed from the top spot in a 216-210 vote on what’s known as a…
Israel Foreign Ministry XA young German-Israeli woman seen apparently unconscious in the back of a pickup truck after being abducted from a music festival by Hamas gunmen is dead, Israel’s Foreign Ministry confirmed Monday.The family of Shani Louk had made public statements earlier in the day saying they had been informed of her killing. They had held out hope that she may be still alive despite disturbing video footage showing her in the captivity of armed militants in the wake of the Oct. 7 ma
Russia has “significantly” bulked up its forces around the devastated Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, with its soldiers switching from a defensive posture to taking “active actions”, a Ukrainian military commander has said.
“Things I said following the news conference should not have been said and I apologize for that," the Israeli prime minister said.
CNN’s Jake Tapper closed out Sunday’s episode of “State of the Union” by taking aim at lawmakers for using antisemitism as a way to score political points in an impassioned address to his viewers. “Antisemitism is not a cudgel to be used against people for political points, nor is Islamophobia or racism or anti-gay behavior…
A year ago, as Russian forces retreated from Kherson in disarray, one soldier attempted to salvage a small victory from defeat by stealing a raccoon from the city zoo.
SURREY, B.C. — More than 200,000 people turned out to vote in two unofficial referendums at the centre of Canada's ongoing tensions with India, officials said Sunday, after the latest one in the Metro Vancouver municipality of Surrey wrapped up in the evening. A second referendum on Khalistan — an independent state in India proposed by some Sikhs — was held today at the same Surrey gurdwara where activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot dead in June. Sarbraj Kahlon, news director at Radio Punjab w
REGINA — Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says his province is to stop collecting the carbon tax if Ottawa doesn't offer a break. Moe said Monday that starting Jan. 1, the provincial gas utility SaskEnergy won't collect or submit the tax to the federal government unless Ottawa provides the province an exemption. "The federal government may say that's illegal," Moe said in a video on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter. "In most cases I would agree with that, but it's the federal government t