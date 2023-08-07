Early voting ends in consequential August special election
Several Trump supporters called Pence a "traitor" and "sellout" as he entered a town hall event in New Hampshire on Friday.
The thrice-indicted ex-president was explaining why he's sitting out GOP debates when he made the remark that begged a reply.
The Fox News host reached peak blather with his infuriating take on the indictments against the former president.
CNNCNN anchor Dana Bash couldn’t help but chuckle on Sunday morning when former President Donald Trump’s lawyer asserted that there was a “peaceful transfer of power” after the 2020 election, asking him if he’d seen what happened during the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.Making the rounds on Sunday, John Lauro—who is defending Trump against charges of trying to overthrow the presidential election—appeared on all five major news talk shows. Lauro’s media tour also comes just hours after Trump’s legal team
Trump called the prosecutor in the case "deranged" the night before. The post Rep. Jamie Raskin Slams ‘Deranged’ Trump Lawyer’s Defense That a Technical Violation of the Constitution Isn’t Criminal (Video) appeared first on TheWrap.
The jeers from Trump supporters were tamer than the death threats Pence endured during the Capitol riot, but the former vice president still tried to win them over.
Looking ahead to 2024, Democrats concede some cause for concern -- including President Joe Biden's anemic approval rating and early polls forecasting a repeat race against former President Donald Trump in which Biden either ties or trails, due in part to a notable chunk of undecided voters and apprehension over Biden's age and acuity, which he has repeatedly dismissed. An analysis from FiveThirtyEight found that in 38 special elections held so far this year, Democrats have outperformed the partisan lean -- or the relative liberal or conservative history -- of the areas where the races were held by an average of 10%, both romping in parts of the country that typically support the party while cutting down on GOP margins in red cities and counties, too.
(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump is learning the hard way that the bare-knuckles tactics he used in civil cases as a businessman can backfire dramatically in a criminal courtroom.Most Read from BloombergTexas Power Prices to Surge 800% on Sunday Amid Searing HeatNetanyahu Seeks to Change How Judges Are Named, Then Stop RevampDan Loeb Surrendered But Meme Army Still Hits Bears for MillionsDeSantis Camp Hit by Gloom as Aides Worry Race Is Slipping AwayUkraine’s Black Sea Drone Attacks Signal a Rapidly
The future of American democracy now apparently rests on whether Donald Trump actually believes what he is saying. The First Amendment to the Constitution, which guarantees the right of free speech, allows anyone to promote any belief – however outlandish or demonstrably false – so long as he genuinely believes it to be true. That is, so long as he is not a fraudster or consciously lying.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump, fresh off his third appearance in court as a criminal defendant, delivered a speech full of defiance and bluster on Friday night, insulting prosecutors and declaring that the charges he faces only help his 2024 presidential campaign. “Any time they file an indictment, we go way up in the polls," Trump said at a Republican Party dinner in Alabama. "We need one more indictment to close out this election. One more indictment, and this election
While some Republicans have assembled like woke-fighting Power Rangers, the effort might not be paying off among the voters they're trying to woo.
Prosecutors handling former President Donald Trump's election fraud case have appealed to the judge to protect their evidence after Trump posted comments they said could have a "chilling" effect on witnesses.
We’ll never get away from the politics, but we can save time and money. | Opinion
He told CNN's Dana Bash, "My focus is on the issues" The post Trump’s Lawyer Refuses to Say if Former President Should Stop Attacking Special Counsel Jack Smith (Video) appeared first on TheWrap.
VINTON, Iowa (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is increasingly urging Republicans to avoid the temptation to refight the 2020 election next year, even as former President Donald Trump remains the dominant favorite for the 2024 GOP nomination on a message of vindicating his defeat. Though DeSantis recently cast doubt on the false theories about the 2020 election at the heart of Trump's federal indictment, DeSantis is saying in early-voting states that any focus except on defeating Democratic Presi
Simmering right-wing anger over the U.S. Justice Department's indictment of former President Donald Trump was on stark display at a Republican primary debate in Utah, where U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart's plans to resign prompted the governor to call a special election to fill his seat in the state's deeply conservative 2nd Congressional District. Little daylight emerged between two Republicans vying to replace resigning U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart: former Republican National Committeeman Bruce Hough and Celeste Maloy, a former congressional attorney endorsed by Stewart.
Following that declaration, Burgum told "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos: "I believe that we have to move on to the future." The governor avoided commenting on if he had read Trump's three felony indictments -- all of which Trump denies -- and his opinion on if Trump was wrong in pressuring then-Vice President Mike Pence not to certify the election results on Jan. 6, 2021.
Former president and current candidate Trump adjusts his strategy to turn his three indictments into political weapons
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Former Republican Vice President Mike Pence on Sunday did not rule out being a prosecution witness if his ex-boss Donald Trump goes to trial on charges of orchestrating a criminal conspiracy to try to reverse his defeat in the 2020 presidential election. Asked on Sunday on CBS's "Face the Nation" if he would be a witness against Trump if the case goes to trial, Pence said he had "no plans" to testify but did not rule it out. Trump's lawyer, John Lauro, said he will welcome Pence's testimony if the former vice president decided to do so.
Fox News host Lawrence Jones asks young voters in South Carolina what the number one issue is heading into the 2024 presidential election on 'Cross Country.'