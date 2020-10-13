Early Voters in Texas Line Up Outside San Antonio Sports Arena
Long lines were reported at several Texas polling places on Tuesday, October 13, as early voting got underway three weeks before election day – including at the AT&T Center, home of the San Antonio Spurs.
The Spurs organization posted this video from their official Twitter channel, writing: Rise and shine, it’s time to #VoteEarly! Early voting is underway here at the @attcenter."
Voters also lined up in Houston, Dallas, and Austin to vote early on Tuesday. Credit: San Antonio Spurs via Storyful