Early Snowfall Makes for Difficult Travel Conditions in Southern Ontario
Early season snow fell in Oxford County, Ontario, on November 14, creating difficult travel conditions, according to authorities.
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for parts of Oxford County, predicting two to five cm of snow on Sunday night with additional snowfall amounts of five to 10 cm expected on Monday.
Footage by Ontario Provincial Police West Region shows snow covered roads in Tillsonburg. Credit: Ontario Provincial Police West Region via Storyful