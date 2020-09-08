Early September Snowfall Blankets Central Wyoming

A “strong” cold front left parts of Wyoming blanketed in snow on Tuesday, September 8, the National Weather Service (NWS) reported.

Troy Edwards said this video shows snow accumulating in the backyard of his home in Casper, a city in Wyoming’s Natrona County.

The NWS said a range of two to 17 inches of snow fell in Natrona County over the past day, with the most piling up on Casper Mountain.

“I got some work to do this week…looks like I’m done with snow. Moving somewhere warm,” Edwards said on Twitter about his snow-covered yard. Credit: Troy Edwards via Storyful