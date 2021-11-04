Early Season Snow Accumulates in Redfield, New York

There was snow in parts of New York state on November 3, with some areas experiencing their first measurable snowfall of the season.

The National Weather Service reported the wintry mix could be accompanied by graupel, particularly in higher elevations, and warned against traveling during ice storms.

Video shared by weather watcher Carolyn Yerdon shows snow covering Redfield, New York. Yerdon recorded some nine inches of snow there early on November 3. Credit: Carolyn Yerdon via Storyful