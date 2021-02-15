Early season Raptors awards: Norm Powell remains indispensable
Toronto has played over a quarter of the regular NBA season so it's time to take stock of which Raptor has performed, which has underperformed and who has pleasantly surprised.
Beijing 2022 presents the IOC with yet another chance to do the right thing. History doesn't suggest it will take it.
Uncertainty will be a prevalent theme at the Canadian women's curling championship. The 2021 edition of the Scotties Tournament of Hearts, which starts Friday in Calgary, will be a one-of-a-kind playdown that kicks off a run of six straight bonspiels at the Markin MacPhail Centre. Most of the top Canadian teams are in the field but performance levels are difficult to predict given the many challenges over the last year. Some teams have yet to play a competitive end this season. Others will be playing with new teammates for the first time. Limitations in the unusual bubble setting will test the discipline of all involved. Normally season results make it easy to peg favourites. But given the unusual dynamics in play this time around, the 18-team event is essentially one big guessing game. "There definitely could be a few upsets happening," said Canada skip Kerri Einarson. "Basically every team is in the same boat. There are some teams in different provinces that have access to ice. For a few of us, we don't have that option." Never have pre-competition practice sessions — scheduled to begin Thursday morning — been so important. A few bonspiels were completed early in the season but there has been a tour event void in recent months. Pandemic restrictions, travel issues and curling club closures left many players hamstrung. "They're fresh and they're going to want to get out there," said curling broadcaster Cheryl Bernard. "It's like thoroughbreds that have been in the barn all winter and they finally get a chance to play and run. "I think it's going to be a neat opportunity for all of us to see these players fresh." Some curlers resorted to throwing stones on frozen lakes in recent weeks just to get some slides in. "It'll be tough that way, not having been able to get in those reps that we normally have," Einarson said in a recent interview. "We've usually played over 60 games by now, so that will be a change." Unlike a regular campaign where teams can find their rhythm at lower-level competitions, curlers will go right into the deep end at the Hearts. Early results are critical in order to make the cut for the championship pool. "I think you're still going to get the teams going in that have the experience on paper, but I'm sure they're very nervous too (because they) haven't been able to train and play like (normal)," said Sherry Middaugh, who will coach Team Wild Card No. 1. "So I think this year is probably the year for upsets or things that normally wouldn't happen, which I think is exciting too for the sport." Three wild-card teams are in the expanded field this year and all are based in Manitoba. Chelsea Carey is the substitute skip for Tracy Fleury on the first wild-card team. Fleury is staying home with her young daughter, who is receiving treatment for a medical condition. Carey, a free agent this season, is a two-time national champion. "You don't want to settle and we know we're not settling with Chelsea," Middaugh said. "She's going to fit in perfectly." World junior champion Mackenzie Zacharias will skip Team Wild Card No. 2 and Beth Peterson, a shade below Zacharias in the national rankings, will skip Team Wild Card No. 3. A full round-robin will be played within the nine-team pools. The top four teams in each pool will advance to the two-day championship pool with records carried forward. Einarson, Ontario's Rachel Homan and Alberta's Laura Walker are the top three seeds in Pool A. Team Wild Card No. 1 tops the Pool B seed list ahead of Manitoba's Jennifer Jones and Corryn Brown of B.C. Zacharias and Peterson are in Pool A along with Kerry Galusha of the Northwest Territories, Nova Scotia's Jill Brothers, Northern Ontario's Krysta Burns and Yukon's Laura Eby. Pool B is rounded out by Suzanne Birt of P.E.I., Sarah Hill of Newfoundland and Labrador, New Brunswick's Melissa Adams, Nunavut's Lori Eddy, Quebec's Laurie St-Georges and Saskatchewan's Sherry Anderson. The Page playoff will not be used this year. Instead only three teams will make the playoffs. The second- and third-place teams will meet in an afternoon semifinal on Feb. 28 with the winner to face the first-place team in the final that night. Einarson's Canada rink is the betting favourite to win at 1.75-1, according to Bodog odds. Team Wild Card No. 1 is next at 3-1, followed by Manitoba and Ontario at 5-1. Longshot picks include Nunavut at 50-1, Newfoundland and Labrador at 60-1 and Yukon at 80-1. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2021. With files from Canadian Press sports reporter Donna Spencer in Calgary. Follow @GregoryStrongCP on Twitter. Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press
Canada tasted its first defeat at the FINA water polo Olympic qualifier in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Having bested Brazil in its tournament opener, Canada got put to the sword 21-7 against Montenegro on Monday. Defeating the world No. 6 was always going to be a tall order for the 13-th ranked Canadians, who are now 1-1 at the week-long competition. While Canada still has two games to go in round-robin play, it must finish among the top four in its group to keep its Olympic hopes alive and advance to the elimination cross over—where only the top 3 finishers will secure a spot in Tokyo. WATCH | Montenegro thrashes Canda at Rotterdam's Olympic qualifier: In addition to Montenegro and Brazil, Canada is joined in Group A by Georgia and Greece. Turkey was also in the Group A, but was forced to withdraw from the tournament after five players tested positive for COVID-19. Group B consists of hosts Netherlands, Croatia, France, Russia, Germany and Romania. From the get go, Canada was in for a tough one against Montenegro, surrendering six straight goals in the first quarter. Mark Spooner's late tally was the only early bright spot, with Canadian coach Giuseppe Porzio admitting in a post-match interview that his team got overwhelmed. "We were a little bit scared in the first and we lost a little bit the game," he said. Canada responded better in the second thanks to a pair from Sean Spooner and another from captain Nic Constantin-Bicari. Canada looks to rebound Even as Canada slowly got going, Montenegro's offence kept firing—noting six more to close out the second quarter with an already near-unsurmountable 13-4 lead. Jeremie Cote's two goals in the third, followed by Constanin-Bicare's second of the match were the last three goals Canada would score before being completely shutout in the fourth. With eight different goal scorers, Montenegro, led by Dusan Matkovic and Aleksandar Ivovic who scored five apiece, never took its foot of the gas, becoming the first team in the tournament to break the 20-goal barrier. Porzio, however, was quick to stress the importance of Canada's next match against Georgia. "Tomorrow is another story and a different Game. That's why tomorrow [against Georgia] is a big match." A win over Georgia would greatly improve Canada's chances of not only reaching the cross-over elimination, but securing a favourable opponent. Live action of all of Canada's matches can be seen live on CBC Sports.
Tennis Canada executive Louis Borfiga has announced he will retire in the fall. Tennis Canada said in a release Monday that Borfiga, the vice-president of high performance, plans to spend more time with his family in France. Borfiga joined Tennis Canada in 2006 and established the National Tennis Centre in Montreal the following year. Alumni of the facility include 2019 U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu, 2016 Wimbledon finalist Milos Raonic, 2014 Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard, young star Felix Auger-Aliassime and comeback player Rebecca Marino. Canada also had international team success under his watch, with the Davis Cup team reaching the final in 2019. Prior to joining Tennis Canada, Borfiga led a similar program for the French Tennis Federation. "My Canadian adventure will go down as one of the best highlights of my career," Borfiga said in a statement. "The success that tennis in Canada has enjoyed over the past 15 years is a collective success and I am very proud to have played a part." This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2021. The Canadian Press
Rylee Foster is right where she wants to be — and has the ink to prove it. The 22-year-old goalkeeper from Cambridge, Ont., is a year into her career with the Liverpool FC women. Her love for the storied club pre-dates that, however. Foster's grandparents were born in Wavertree, a part of Liverpool near where Foster lives these days. "I've been a Liverpool supporter since I was walking and since I knew what the game was," Foster said from Canada's camp in Florida ahead of the SheBelieves Cup. "For me to be able to sign there and bring back my family name into the city where it originated has been an honour for me." Her grandparents emigrated to Ontario after the Second World War. Sadly neither got to see her in Liverpool colours. Foster got a tattoo of the club's anthem, "You’ll Never Walk Alone," on inside of her bicep after her grandmother passed away in 2013. Her grandfather died in 2018. The Liverpool women have enjoyed mixed fortunes of late. Relegated from the top-tier Women's Super League after finishing last season at 1-10-3, the Reds (6-3-4) currently stand fourth in the second-tier Championship. "Being in the Championship hasn't been easy for the squad," said Foster. "It's definitely a new challenge every day. You don't know what kind of performances you're going to get from the clubs that you play against. It's been hard for us to kind of rise to the challenge every single day." Foster has backed up Rachel Laws for the most part but has started in Continental League Cup play, making her competitive debut in October in a 3-1 win over Manchester United. Foster was called into action early, stopping U.S. star Tobin Heath from point-blank range two minutes in. "That whole match was a career highlight for me. It was great to beat Manchester United. It was great to prove that Liverpool are a team that can still be in the (top-tier) WSL and compete at the highest level. And for myself, I can still compete with the best players in the world." She subsequently lost group-round cup games to Everton and Manchester City. Forster played collegiate soccer at West Virginia, playing alongside fellow Canadians Kadeisha Buchanan, Ashley Lawrence, Bianca St-Georges, Carla Portillo and Amandine Pierre-Louis among others. Foster, who had 39 clean sheets in 84 appearances for the Mountaineers, signed with Liverpool in January 2020, arriving four games before the pandemic lockdown hit. It made for a tough transition, living alone in a small apartment. "I unfortunately was in England for 3 1/2 months completely on my own," she said with a laugh. "It was very challenging, I'll be honest," she added. "It was the hardest thing I've done on my own … I had just moved to England so I had no idea where people lived, who people were. I had no connections there yet." But she managed, adapting as needed. "I figured it out. I'm still here I'm still standing," she said "And it helped me a lot. It helped me learn about myself and what I need as an individual as well." Foster faces stiff competition in the Canadian camp even if veteran 'keeper Erin McLeod (118 caps) was forced to leave due to injury. Stephanie Labbe (72 caps) is the incumbent while Kailen Sheridan (nine caps) was named top goalkeeper at the Challenge Cup last summer and was a finalist for NWSL goalkeeper of the year in 2019. "To be in a camp environment with the girls that I've looked up to and aspired to be is an honour," said Foster. "It's exciting to be in training with them and learn from them because they are the best of the best." Coach Bev Priestman is expected to trim her roster to 23 ahead of Thursday's opening match against the top-ranked Americans. Canada, tied for eighth in the world rankings, is already missing captain Christine Sinclair, midfielder Diana Matheson and defenders Buchanan and Lawrence, among others, due to injury and pandemic-related travel restrictions. While Foster has represented Canada at the FIFA U-17 and U-20 World Cups, this marks her first call-up by the senior side. But she is no stranger to Priestman, who summoned her to some 10 camps during her time as youth coach. "I love working with her," Foster said. "She is an amazing coach and she's helped me develop as a player a lot." Emma Humphries, Priestman's wife, was an assistant coach at Liverpool before quitting to move to Canada. --- Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2021 Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press
