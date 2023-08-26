Early Risers in Florida Spot Crew-7 Bound for ISS

Early birds near Florida’s Kennedy Space Center had a chance to see the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft launch on Saturday, August 26, as it carried four astronauts to the International Space Station.

Footage posted by Shannon Roe shows the launch seen from Port Orange, Florida, about 50 miles north of the launch site.

The Dragon spacecraft lifted off as scheduled at 3:27 am local time on Saturday.

Crew-7, consisting of Jasmin Moghbeli, Andreas Mogensen, Satoshi Furukawa, and Konstantin Borisov, will arrive at the International Space Station on Sunday, NASA said Credit: Shannon Roe via Storyful