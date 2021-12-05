Early Pickups for Week 14

The Canadian Press

The Latest from Week 13 of the NFL (all times EST): ___ 4:45 p.m. San Francisco reserve running back Trenton Cannon was taken off the field on a backboard after a scary collision on the opening kickoff against Seattle. Cannon was attempting to make a tackle on DeeJay Dallas when his head hit the leg of a teammate. San Francisco’s athletic training staff immediately rushed to the field and stabilized Cannon’s neck. He was eventually placed on a backboard, loaded onto a stretcher and into an ambul