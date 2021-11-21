Early Pickups for Week 12
Andy looks ahead with some valuable fantasy football additions for Week 12.
Jonathan Taylor set a Colts franchise record on Sunday.
The Tennessee Titans dropped a shocker, falling to the Houston Texans 22-13 in an astounding upset.
The Kings lost to the Jazz at home on Saturday.
It's an encouraging sign as the golf great works his way back after his February crash.
The IOC says that it has spoken with Peng, but didn't include a statement from her or address her sexual assault allegation.
Stacy is charged with two felonies related to alleged abuse that was caught on camera. His alleged victim's attorneys are not happy with the judge's decision.
Hamilton beat Verstappen to the checkered flag by a healthy margin in a wire-to-wire win.
United have put Michael Carrick in temporary charge.
The Golden State Warriors are looking like title contenders while Nick Nurse’s Toronto Raptors are still in the midst of finding themselves on both ends of the floor.
Jones hasn't fought since Feb. 2020.
DK Metcalf was also fined for getting into it with some Packers.
Cody Durden picked a bizarre way to celebrate his first UFC win.
“You couldn’t have combined our other three guys and eaten what he did in two minutes."
Steve Smith was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig's disease nearly two decades ago.
The Blue Jays have three key areas to address if they want to make it back into the postseason. Here are some free-agent names that can help them get there.
LYON, France (AP) — A French league game between Lyon and Marseille was abandoned on Sunday after Marseille midfielder Dimitri Payet was hit on the head by a bottle of water thrown from the stands while he was taking a corner kick. Payet collapsed to the ground in the fifth minute of the match at Lyon, with the score at 0-0, but was able to get up after receiving treatment. The referee ordered players to head back to the locker room with play suspended. After a wait of about 75 minutes, a stadiu
CHICAGO (AP) — Subbing for star quarterback Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley led a winning drive capped by Devonta Freeman's 3-yard run with 22 seconds remaining, and the Baltimore Ravens beat the Chicago Bears 16-13 on Sunday. Jackson was sidelined by illness for the AFC North-leading Ravens (7-3), who ruled him out 90 minutes before kickoff after he took some throws on the field. The 2019 MVP was a full participant in practice Friday after being held out the previous two days. Coach John Harbaugh
OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks can’t do anything about this season, but the players promise to learn from it for next year. There were few highlights in a 3-11-0 season. Closing out with Friday's 19-18 win over the Montreal Alouettes helped the Redblacks feel more optimistic about the future. "In a season where you lose a lot, sometimes you forget how satisfying winning is because it's so hard," offensive lineman Mark Korte said Sunday. Ottawa head coach Paul LaPolice didn't speak to reporters Su
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Greg Joseph made a 29-yard field goal as time expired to give the Minnesota Vikings a 34-31 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, finishing a classic back-and-forth with Aaron Rodgers by making sure the three-time NFL MVP didn't get to touch the ball last. Kirk Cousins passed for 341 yards and three touchdowns for the Vikings (5-5), who watched yet another game come down to the final play after Rodgers threw three of his four touchdown passes in the second half. Unable
Jon Jones was arrested in September on a domestic violence charge in Las Vegas.