Early Morning Fisherman Captures 'Incredible' Sunrise at Noosa Heads

An “incredible” sunrise greeted a fisherman kayaking on his morning expedition at Noosa Heads, Queensland on August 21.

Michael Whitehead, who regularly fishes from his kayak on the Noosa River, told Storyful he started filming when he saw the dramatic scene.

“It is hard to believe this place,” Michael Whitehead said in the video, remarking on how beautiful the sunrise was.

“Another incredible sunrise,” Whitehead said. Credit: Michael Whitehead via Storyful