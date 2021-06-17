Early morning explosion forces evacuations in Sacramento neighborhood

Neighbors in the South Hagginwood area woke up Wednesday morning to the sight of flashing police lights and yellow tape. "I'm really shocked myself. It's kind of scary," said Janice Enriquez, who lives in the area. Reports of an explosion sent Sacramento police to the 2800 block of Marysville Boulevard. A bomb squad entered and left a residential home throughout the day. Neighbors and nearby business owners were all asked to clear the area. See more in the video above.