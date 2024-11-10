Early fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 11

Yahoo Sports fantasy analyst Tera Roberts offers up a trio of players for fantasy managers to consider for Week 11.

I'm Tara Roberts with Yahoo Fantasy bringing you early waiver wire pickups, another four teams on a buy this week.

So let's take a look at three guys that you can add heading into week 11.

We were told that Adri estimate's role would be increasing.

We did not expect a complete phase out of devote Williams.

The numbers weren't spectacular, but we have to remember that this was against a Kansas City run defense that has stifled top talent throughout the season.

So while 14 carries for 53 yards didn't make a big impact from a fantasy perspective.

It is huge for rest of season value estimate had 14 carries to just one for Devante Williams.

Williams did have the edge in receptions, but this dramatic shift in touches indicates that Denver could be ready to move on from Williams.

If this backfield belongs to Sime moving forward, you would rather be early than late picking him up.

Ricky Pearsall had a solid game catching four of his six targets for 73 yards in his first career touchdown.

The rookie is adjusting extremely well and has a clear role within the 49ers offense.

The 49er target share was intriguing in this game.

Jan Jennings led the way George Kittle targets dipped down a bit and Debo Samuel had six targets and Christian mccaffrey was a major part of the receiving game as well.

This type of target distribution does actually benefit Piersall the 49er receiving core remains extremely deep, but Piersall has real fantasy value making him a clear a off waivers.

Now, I know you don't want to hear this one but Marquez Valdes Scantling is technically the wide receiver one for the Saints and with Chris Olave on Ir, he could hold on to that role through the remainder of the fantasy season.

It wasn't a high target game for MVS and technically speaking, Al Kara is actually the wide receiver one.

However, we did see with Rashid Shaheed that Derek Carr loves a deep threat and that is exactly what mvs is.

He meshes very well with car style and had three receptions for 100 and nine yards and two touchdowns.

And that really proves it today.

Should we expect this level of production on a weekly basis?

Absolutely not.

But as receiving injuries continue to pile up, mvs is a viable option.