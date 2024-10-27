Early fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 9

Yahoo Sports fantasy analyst Tera Roberts offers up a trio of players for fantasy managers to consider for Week 9.

Video Transcript

I'm Tara Roberts with Yahoo Fantasy bringing you early waiver wire pickups.

Let's take a look at three guys heading into week nine for the second week in a row since the Amari Cooper trade, Cedric Tillman has stepped up as the clear wide receiver one for the Browns last week, Tillman recorded eight receptions on 12 targets for 81 yards with Deshaun Watson at quarterback and this week he managed seven receptions on nine targets for 99 yards and two Dutch nouns with Jameis Winston.

It might not matter who's the starting quarterback for them, what matters is with Cooper gone.

Tilman has a defined role.

The past two matchups were pass friendly and while next week's matchup is a bit more challenging.

Tilman looks like the Browns new wide receiver one and a flexor option moving forward.

Arizona's offense is beginning to look a little bit more put together a little bit more competent as the Cardinals can continue to find themselves, opportunities should continue to increase for Michael Wilson Wilson is the third option in this offense with Trey mcbride and Marvin Harrison junior leading the way, but as Arizona pushes for more offense, Wilson is carving out weekly low end flex viability.

The production isn't flashy but it can get the job done, especially in a fantasy landscape where wide receivers are dealing with significant injuries, even if you're not comfortable with Wilson and your starting lineup right now, particularly with some tough matchups coming up.

He is a solid bench option with an appealing playoff schedule.

Pick him up on the J and hold for Fantasy playoff upside for this last pickup I am advocating for picking up Mike Kicki.

Yes, I know.

But hear me out here, there is logic while he isn't the most consistent player, we can predict when his Fantasy production is likely to pop up.

Kisicki has consistently shown up big in games with T Higgins out with Higgins dealing with a hamstring injury.

Kasicky had seven receptions on eight targets for 73 yards that mirrors a similar performance way back in week two when Higgins was sightline and in every game where Higgins has been healthy, Gyi has been virtually irrelevant.

It makes sense if you think about it, Kasicky is less of a tight end and more of just a big wide receiver.

So plugging him in with a big wide receiver like Higgins out is an easy transition in week nine, Cincinnati faces a favorable matchup against Las Vegas and if Higgins is out, I predict another boom week for Mike Kicki.

If you need a streaming option at tight end, he could be your guy?