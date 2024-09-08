Early fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 2

Yahoo Sports fantasy analyst Tera Roberts offers up a trio of players for fantasy managers to consider for Week 2.

I'm Tara Roberts with Yahoo Fantasy bringing you my early waiver wire pickups.

Let's take a look at three pickups heading into week two.

You know, we have to talk about it.

Isaiah likely with the insane Thursday night performance, nine receptions for 100 and 11 receiving yards and a touchdown.

We have to be realistic here.

The offense didn't suddenly just flip to likely being the tight end one.

You won't see this level of production on a weekly basis and Mark Andrews isn't disappearing, but with many tight ends laying an egg this week, we absolutely want to grab one that is consistently on the field and actually seeing targets, Michael Pittman was the target leader for the Colts, but the big playmaker of the day was Alec Pierce three receptions, 100 and 25 receiving yards and a dud down.

Now, Josh Downs being out did affect this.

So keep that in mind, but Pierce was a clear downfield favorite of Anthony Richardson who was throwing bombs all day long.

Next week, the Colts play Green Bay and Anthony Richardson could absolutely exploit that defense and Pierce could have another fake day.

It was an underwhelming day for Marvin Harrison junior's debut, but Greg Dorsch had a solid day.

It wasn't high volume.

The Cardinals volume was a little bit low as a whole in terms of past, but Dorsch dominated targets, catching six of his eight targets and this isn't the first time that we've seen Dorsch be one of Tyler Murray's preferred targets.

He's more of a short yardage volume target but could have a consistent floor.