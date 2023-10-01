Early fantasy football pickups for Week 5
Yahoo Sports’ Andy Behrens explains why fantasy managers should look to add the Broncos' Jaleel McLaughlin, Houston's C.J. Stroud and Green Bay's Romeo Doubs heading into Week 5.
Yahoo Sports’ Andy Behrens explains why fantasy managers should look to add the Broncos' Jaleel McLaughlin, Houston's C.J. Stroud and Green Bay's Romeo Doubs heading into Week 5.
Pictures emerged of McIlroy shouting and angrily pointing his finger at someone outside the clubhouse before being pulled away by Lowry.
Scheffler and Brooks Koepka were thrashed 9&7 by Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg on Saturday morning.
Koepka accused the Spaniard of displaying immature behaviour and pouting at the Ryder Cup.
Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend Maya Benberry said Taylor Swift's fans have been sending her death threats and called the fanbase "aggressive" and "very hypocritical."
The Royals made an unusual bit of Major League Baseball history when the first 10 batters reached base safely.
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays are returning to the post-season. Toronto secured an American League playoff spot when the visiting Texas Rangers beat the Seattle Mariners 6-1 tonight. The Blue Jays dropped a 7-5 decision in 10 innings to Tampa Bay earlier in the day, but secured a wild-card berth with the Mariners' loss. Toronto will be on the road for a best-of-three wild-card series starting Tuesday against either the Minnesota Twins or Tampa Bay Rays. The Rays have already secured the first
BOSTON (AP) — Tim Wakefield, the knuckleballing workhorse of the Red Sox pitching staff who bounced back after giving up a season-ending home run to the Yankees in the 2003 playoffs to help Boston win its curse-busting World Series title the following year, has died. He was 57. The Red Sox announced his death in a statement Sunday. Wakefield had brain cancer, according to ex-teammate Curt Schilling, who outed the illness on a podcast last week — drawing an outpouring of support for Wakefield. Th
Shaquille O'Neal is approximately 350 pounds. Zhang Weili, who fights in the UFC at 115 pounds, picked him right up off the ground.
It has been common practice since 1997 for the captain to only get one bite of the cherry, even if they spearheaded record victories.
Saturday's Ryder Cup matches ended with an enraged Rory McIlroy and a newly inspired American squad.
All the latest action from the final day at Marco Simone.
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays moved closer to securing a playoff berth Friday night with an 11-4 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre. Alejandro Kirk, Brandon Belt and Matt Chapman homered for the Blue Jays, who outhit the Rays 16-7. Bo Bichette had four hits and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. chipped in with three as Toronto (89-71) won for the ninth time in 13 games. Yandy Diaz was a bright spot for the Rays (97-63), who have already secured the first wild-card berth and No. 4 seed in the
Rodón let his emotions get the best of him during a miserable start.
Colorado coach Deion Sanders said he was proud of his team's performance against USC, but he's also still searching for his team's "true identity."
MONTREAL — The Toronto Maple Leafs won their third consecutive NHL pre-season game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 3-1 on the road Saturday night. Matthew Knies, Fraser Minten, and Nicholas Robertson all scored for Toronto, which won its second game against Montreal in as many nights. Kaiden Guhle was the lone goal scorer for Montreal. The Bell Centre fans were given an appetizer of what the Oct. 11 opener could look like, with all the physicality and animosity of a rivalry game presenting itsel
Aljamain Sterling issued a stern message to UFC champ Sean O'Malley after his grappling win at Polaris 25.
Francis Ngannou intends on being the proverbial fly in the ointment of Tyson Fury's grand plan.
EDMONTON — Brandon Sutter has retired from the National Hockey League. The 34-year-old forward made the announcement in a statement through the Edmonton Oilers, who he had signed a professional tryout agreement with on Aug. 28. Edmonton said it released Sutter from the PTO in a release on Sunday. The six-foot-three, 188-pound Sutter had one assist in two pre-season games with the Oilers. The New York native was drafted 11th overall by the Carolina Hurricanes in 2007, spending four seasons there
The NASCAR Cup Series playoff Round of 12 shifts to the unpredictable high banks of Talladega this weekend.
VANCOUVER — Defenceman Quinn Hughes has been a very good player for the Vancouver Canucks during the last four seasons. Now Hughes wants to be even better. The 23-year-old has already established himself as a solid defenceman and crafty playmaker. This year Hughes hopes to contribute more goals. The work Hughes put in this summer showed Saturday night as he scored twice and collected an assist as the Canucks finally found their scoring touch, rallying from an early deficit to defeat the Edmonton