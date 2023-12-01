Early childhood development programs losing funding
Early childhood development programs are losing funding.
Corey Perry had his contract terminated earlier this week after reports of an "alcohol-related" incident.
Buckingham Palace is considering whether it should take action after the King and Princess of Wales were named in the Dutch version of a new book as senior royals who questioned what skin colour Prince Archie would have. The writer said an investigation had been launched into how the names were included in the translated version of Endgame, which Dutch publisher, Xander Uitgevers, said had been pulled from shelves in the Netherlands due to an "error".
Montreal-born Mr. Wonderful has a Canadian passport.
Wilf Fitchett, Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen and Hugo Morris were found in an upturned vehicle on Nov. 21 in Wales
‘You are not obligated to rename your dog,’ one person writes in defence
The wife of the New York judge overseeing former President Trump’s ongoing civil fraud trial is the latest target of Trump’s rage online. Trump took aim at Judge Arthur Engoron’s wife, Dawn Engoron, in a series of posts Tuesday afternoon, purporting that an account on X — formerly Twitter — that made several anti-Trump posts…
A wolf expert in B.C. is praising a Yellowknife woman for the way she handled an encounter with a pack of wolves near Yellowknife over the weekend. Stephanie Yuill told Lawrence Nayally, the host of CBC's Trails End, she was walking along the shore of Fox Lake on Saturday when she rounded a point and spotted what she initially thought was a group of sled dogs trotting toward her."I probably took another five or six steps, because I was thinking it was a dog team, and then they started howling, a
The powers that choose to play the Great Game on the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan have never prospered. Despite the courage of generals and the brains of political agents, their best-laid plans – whether British in the 19th century, Russian in the 20th, or American in the 21st – have generally ended in disaster and retreat. Now it seems that China – which has long treated Pakistan as its client and proxy in a push for a defining regional role, most recently through the Belt and Road I
Piers Morgan, the broadcaster, may have finally blown apart the long-running Royal “racism row” when he named on his Talk TV show two members of the Royal family a new book claims were the individuals so disgracefully implicated by the Duchess of Sussex. You may recall that Morgan was sacked by ITV when he said, after the Sussexes’ interview with Oprah, that he didn’t believe a word Meghan had said. Like millions of us, he has had enough of this manipulative, malevolent nonsense, apparently calc
Israel and the US are reportedly discussing how to exile thousands of Hamas terrorists from the Gaza Strip as a way of shortening the war in the territory.
Prince Harry and Meghan claimed a royal had questioned their son’s skin colour in 2021
A Russian general has reportedly been blown up by a landmine along the front line in Ukraine.
The Alabama Republican and former football coach signals he's ready to end his blanket efforts.
VICTORIA — British Columbia's solicitor general says the government has filed the first-ever application to secure an unexplained wealth order in Canada. Mike Farnworth says the notice of civil claim filed in B.C. Supreme Court is the start of a series of similar applications, which are powerful tools that "put those engaging in illegal activity on notice." A statement from Farnworth says the province "will not tolerate criminals prospering in our communities" and it will pursue illegally acquir
Fans of Two and a Half Men may experience déjà vu watching the first episode of Chuck Lorre’s new Max comedy Bookie. Midway through Thursday’s premiere, titular bookie Danny (played by Sebastian Maniscalco) heads to Malibu to collect a debt from celebrity client Charlie Sheen. He tracks Sheen down to a rehab facility* — but …
A lawyer for Trump told prosecutors she warned him he could face charges by failing to comply with a subpoena in the documents case, ABC News reported.
The Princess of Wales, 41, dazzled in a spectacular gown to attend the Royal Variety Performance with her husband, Prince William
The Princess of Wales has shown off new sleek hair as she welcomed Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden royals to Windsor Castle alongside Prince William
The former president declined to help the California congressman survive a vote to remain in control of the House. The latter didn't take very kindly to the slight
The dinner highlighted the publication's list of Latine leaders based in the U.S.