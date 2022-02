A group of small spaniels battled against fierce wind gusts on the Sugar Loaf in Monmouthshire, Wales, on February 6.

This footage, filmed by Kelly Roberts, shows the dogs’ ears and jowls flapping aggressively in the wind.

According to the MET office, wind gusts of around 50-59 mph hit the region on Sunday morning, before eventually easing as the day went on. Credit: Kelly Roberts via Storyful