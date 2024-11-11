Eagles vs. Cowboys highlights Week 10
Watch highlights from the Week 10 matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys during the 2024 NFL season.
Philadelphia moved into first place in the NFC East with a huge showdown with Washington looming.
Dallas' playoff hopes are all but lost after a hapless showing against Philadelphia.
The All-Pro linebacker has missed four games with a high ankle sprain.
Prescott is still seeking an opinion from another specialist, but is likely to undergo surgery to repair a partial tear in his hamstring.
Perhaps Dallas will prove a better home for WR Jonathan Mingo. Or perhaps the NFL will be correct in borderline laughing at the Cowboys for sending their fourth-round pick for a WR who has struggled with drops.
Dallas needs to think critically about 2024 investment, because it's now a risky endeavor.
The Week 9 blows were the two latest of a dysfunctional season in the last year of head coach Mike McCarthy’s contract.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to give their instant reactions and takeaways to every game from Week 9 of NFL action.
Cook signed with the Cowboys one week before the start of the regular season.
Jones' children reportedly sustained minor injuries while traveling to Levi's Stadium for the game on Sunday night.
The Lions blasted the Cowboys for all four quarters on Sunday.
Jones continues to struggle after signing a $160 million contract with the Giants in 2023.
Eagles fans reportedly started a "Fire Nick" chant during Sunday's 20-16 home win over one of the worst teams in football.
The Cardinals are one of the hottest teams in the NFL.
The international matchups will include returns to Mexico City and Brazil as well as games in Spain and potentially Ireland.
Caleb Williams' rookie struggles continued in a loss to the Patriots.
Pearsall showed off the speed that made him a first-round pick on his first NFL score.
The Chiefs have now won 15 straight games.
The Seminoles lost 52-3 and are 1-9 with three games to go.
McCullough replaces Skip Schumaker, who parted ways with the club at the end of the regular season.