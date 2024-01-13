Eagles and Buccaneers limp into the playoffs, but who will survive? | Zero Blitz

Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab look ahead to Monday night’s NFC Wild Card clash in Tampa between two teams who have struggled late in the season. Hear the full conversation on the “Zero Blitz“ podcast, and subscribe on Apple podcast, Spotify, or wherever you listen.

JASON FITZ: Tampa Bay had everything on the line and looked like trash against Carolina. Philly had plenty on the line they thought when they played and looked like trash against the Giants. So we get a trash Monday Night Football match-up between two teams that I'm just not sure. Philly is at Tampa Bay.

And you listen to some of the rumor mongers and they'll tell you that Philly loses this game, there could be problems for Sirianni. So I'll ask you this. On Tuesday, is Nick Sirianni still the coach of the Philadelphia Eagles?

FRANK SCHWAB: I can't believe we're having this conversation. It's unbelievable what's happened to a 10 and 1 team that made a Super Bowl last year, by the way. They legitimately over the last 6 weeks when they went 1 and 5, they've looked like one of the 5 worst teams in football. It sounds crazy, but they've lost to bad teams, they've gotten blown out in other games, and in week 18, they got blown out by a bad team. I don't know.

What has happened to this Eagles team? And I think chemistry is a big issue with them. Just because you hear some things leaking out. There's been a couple stories that there's been some discontent in the locker room, and you can kind of see that when they. Play this team looks like one that's like, can we just be done with this?

I don't want to be around these guys no more. Let's just be done. I don't know. It's so bad. But I do want to say this too, because we haven't even talked about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that much.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, if you take away garbage time in week 17 against the Saints, they were down 20 to 0 in that game, scored a couple of touchdowns. And the rest of the other final two weeks of the season, Tampa Bay did not score one touchdown. They had a chance to wrap up the NFC South last week with a game against a two-win Panthers team and they did not score a touchdown the entire game. They went 9-0.

It is an ugly, ugly look for the Buccaneers right now. I just think Mayfield is so banged up that they can't even really function on offense right now. So it's a, like you said, this is a bad football game. It's interesting, because the various subplots and it should be close and all that. But it's really not a good Monday Night football game for us.

JASON FITZ: The back end of Philly's defense is a liability and their inability to get home this year has created match-up issues for them they're not prepared to handle. So as a result, even though you're right, Tampa Bay hasn't been good enough, at home, I think they will be. I think Tampa Bay wins this football game, and that's staggering for me to say. So I've got Tampa Bay beating the Eagles in what I think is an ugly-- Couple of mistakes.

Like, it's just going to take a couple of mistakes to get there. So I'm thinking, like, 24-17. It feels like that sort of a game. Who you got?

FRANK SCHWAB: I'm picking the Eagles. I'm going 21-17. I don't love it because this Eagles team, they might have already packed it in.