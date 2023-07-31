Eagle Bluff Fire Burns on British Columbia Mountainside Near US-Canada Border

The Eagle Bluff fire raged on a mountainside near Osoyoos Lake in Osoyoos, British Columbia, on July 29.

Mannu Sandhu recorded this video, and can be heard noting that the fire was spreading “really fast.”

The BC Wildfire Service estimated the fire to be 200 hectares (about 494.2 acres) in size on the Canadian side of the border. The service classified the fire as “out of control” and considered it a “Wildfire of Note.”

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre (RDOS EOC) and the Town of Osoyoos EOC have issued evacuation orders for more than 2,800 properties in the area near Osoyoos Lake.

As of Monday, July 31, the Okanogan County Emergency Services estimated the fire to be “approximately 10,000 acres with no containment,” on the US-side of the border near Oroville, Washington. Credit: Mannu Sandhu via Storyful