Eager Shoppers Queue at Kmart as COVID-19 Lockdown Lifts in New South Wales

Eager shoppers queued outside a Kmart in a western Sydney suburb after midnight on October 11, as the store re-opened its doors to customers following a 106-day lockdown.

Footage by Yasmina Rifai shows long queues of people waiting to get into Kmart in Penrith as well as queues at the checkouts.

From Monday, October 11, new rules for fully vaccinated people across the state of New South Wales came into effect, with retail premises allowed to resume in store services for customers.

New South Wales residents went into lockdown on June 26, following a local outbreak of the Delta strain of COVID-19. Credit: Yasmina Rifai via Storyful