Eager Park neighborhood received multimillion dollar investment for improvements
Bishop Rolando Alvarez could become a martyr — and a thorn in dictator Daniel Ortega’s side, says Andres Oppenheimer.
A U.S. military fighter jet shot down an unknown object flying off the remote northern coast of Alaska on Friday on orders from President Joe Biden, White House officials said. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the object was downed because it was flying at about 40,000 feet (13,000 meters) and posed a “reasonable threat” to the safety of civilian flights, not because of any knowledge that it was engaged in surveillance. Asked about the object's downing, Biden on Friday said only that “It was a success.”
The comedian explained that his gag about the far-right Republican “wasn’t a political joke” and told critics to “lighten up.”
‘Congratulations are in order,’ news anchor says
Ms Sanders was criticised for failing to sufficiently praise Donald Trump
Louise Higgs, 59, went into cardiac arrest at her home in Angel, north London, and spent ‘hours at the very edge of life’
In new court papers, E. Jean Carroll's lawyer says Trump's offer to finally submit DNA weeks before trial is a "transparent" manipulation.
Jim Jordan, James Comer and others in Kevin McCarthy's caucus in Congress waxed wacky about Hunter Biden's laptop, FBI 'weaponization' and more to little avail.
Leading Russian opposition figure Ilya Yashin writes from inside prison about how the world must work with Russians to resist Putin
The longtime Democratic operative told MSNBC's Ari Melber "the level of white trashdom in the Republican Party is staggering."
Jerry O'Connell joined the Magic Mike dancers at the SAHARA Las Vegas for a dance in celebration of his 49th birthday later this month. It will make its debut on Friday's episode of 'The Talk.'
"Two years ago I woke up and said three words: 'I need help,'" the Canadian sportscaster wrote.
Mace also took aim at former President Donald Trump and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) during a Washington Press Club Foundation dinner.
Univision's Edwin Pitti probably didn't get the answer he wanted from the vice president about the viral kiss.
Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) asked Jordan if he had any notes from the "dozens" of whistleblowers he claims approached his office about corruption.
Ahead of Super Bowl LVII 2023, actor Kevin Bacon teamed up with his daughter Sosie for a new Super Bowl commercial for the car company Hyundai.
The Doomsday Clock has moved the closest to global catastrophe it has ever been - largely because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and also the climate crisis. Now, researchers say Australia and New Zealand are among five island nations most likely to survive an apocalyptic nuclear winter. The study, by the University of Otago and Adapt Research in New Zealand, looked at the impact of "a severe sun-reducing catastrophe" such as a nuclear war, super volcano or asteroid strike on global agricultural systems.
‘You could have just… not tweeted it,’ the actor wrote on Twitter
Fox NewsThe View’s Alyssa Farah Griffin asserted on Thursday that Ron DeSantis would quickly fold under the pressure of a heated GOP primary against Donald Trump, adding that the Florida governor will “implode” in the face of sustained attacks.Trump, who launched his 2024 White House run shortly after Republicans’ disappointing midterm elections, has quickly ramped up a campaign against DeSantis despite the governor having yet to officially jump into the race. For instance, Trump recently implie
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday that his country has intercepted plans by Russian secret services to destroy Moldova, and Moldovan intelligence confirmed the claim. Speaking to European Union leaders in Brussels, Zelenskyy said he recently told Moldovan President Maia Sandu about the alleged scheme. “I have informed her that we have intercepted the plan of the destruction of Moldova by the Russian intelligence," Zelenskyy said through a translator.