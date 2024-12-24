Dyson Daniels hammers it home

The Atlanta guard is producing one of the more disruptive individual defensive seasons in recent memory.
Following a breakout campaign in 2024, Manaea will be staying in Queens as the Mets rebuild their rotation.
If you took a nap this year, there’s a decent chance the sports world changed while you were asleep.
Nate Tice and Charles McDonald close the book on Week 16 with this Sunday's edition of the fifth quarter: the five games that intrigued them the most. In addition to the Commanders-Eagles tilt, the guys discuss the Minnesota Vikings staying atop the NFC leaderboards with a win in Seattle, Michael Penix's first start with a solid 34-7 win for the Atlanta Falcons over the New York Giants and close out with the two Saturday games.
Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts investigates whether some surprising performances are sustainable.
Yes, the defense scored twice, and yes, the Giants are bad. But Penix's mobility means new concepts and a bigger playbook are now at Atlanta's fingertips. Here's how.
Replacing Kirk Cousins, Penix enjoyed the benefits of a strong run game and a swarming defense in a victory over the New York Giants.
The 1st round of the 12-team College Football Playoff is officially in the books. Penn State, Texas & Ohio State all advance to the quarterfinals after blowout wins and Caroline, Fitz & Adam break down each game.
On this week's overreaction pod, Dan Wetzel Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde acknowledge what led to home teams handedly winning each matchup. They cover how offensive line and defensive line play factored into it, and recognize how amazing it was to see all 4 games played on college campuses.
The Longhorns will play Arizona State in the Peach Bowl.
The Nittany Lions will play Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl.
In a world with so many opt-outs and coaching changes, the future of the bowl structure remains a murky and uncertain topic. But the future sites of playoff games? This weekend may show us that they belong on campus.
With Cruz and Devin Williams, the Yankees have added two major arms to their bullpen.
Here's how much teams can cash in for winning the CFP.
Kevin O'Connor & Tom Haberstroh react to Milwaukee's double-digit win over Oklahoma City to clinch the 2nd NBA Cup, worries about OKC's shooting, the Bucks not celebrating their win & declining NBA television ratings.
The new College Football Playoff is here.
Others won championships or Olympic medals, but only Caitlin Clark lifted two sports to unseen heights in a single year.
Just before the College Football Playoff kicks off, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger, and SI's Forde provide a final preview of the 12-team bracket. They discuss the potential for five to six different teams to have a chance at winning the national championship and share their betting picks for each game.
The winner gets to face undefeated Oregon in the Rose Bowl.
Dalton Del Don examines some of the most deceiving fantasy stats through 15 weeks of the season ... including Brian Thomas Jr.'s WR16 rank.