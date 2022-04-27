Dynasties are cool but it's time for a new Stanley Cup story

On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian explains why he doesn't want too see one last run for the Penguins, Sam says she doesn't have the stomach for a Tampa three-peat, and Omar makes the case against defensive Dallas.

Video Transcript

JULIAN MCKENZIE: A team you really don't want to see win the Cup. I know for my pick, I know this team doesn't have as much of a chance as other teams. I know their goaltending does not look as good. They let me down last year when I was high on them last year. Justin might know who I'm talking about.

The Pittsburgh Penguins. Now that's a team that is going through a last-dance situation. But they've already won Cups.

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: You don't want to see Sid win another one?

JULIAN MCKENZIE: His legacy's secured. I don't need to see him win again. This is an opportunity for us to see Colorado or Florida or Minnesota or some other team that we aren't normally-- even if Tampa Bay wins. Like a three-peat. That's really cool.

But Pittsburgh again? I don't need to see Pittsburgh win again. I don't need to see them show everyone that hey, you know what? They're rugged and playoff ready. And you've got to believe. And it doesn't matter if you're a low seed, anything is possible. I've seen that before. Let somebody else do well.

And it's not as if the Penguins go out in the first round and they have to figure out what the hell they're doing with their core, it's not like we're going to look at them very differently. It's not like we're going to be like oh, Sidney Crosby's a bum. Evgeni Malkin is a bum. Kris Letang's a bum. We're not going to do that. So I don't need to see Pittsburgh do well.

I don't need to see them mess up everyone's bracket, and then be like, oh wow they beat up on the Rangers, who that would be fun to see do well. What if they end up in a playoff series against another metro team like Carolina or something, and they mess them up?

No, I want to see more of the newer teams do well. I don't want to see some old magic one last time thing where Pittsburgh ends up in the Stanley Cup Final. Watch them make the frickin' Stanley Cup Final this year after I said that they were going to do all this crap last year. That's what's going to really upset me. So Pittsburgh's my answer.

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: I'm down for one last dance. I mean, it's not going to happen again, probably. I mean, this core is breaking up this summer. Could be the last time we see Sidney Crosby play meaningful games. So I'd be down for one last run for the Penguins. But my choice would be probably the Boston Bruins, like I just don't enjoy them, I guess.

I'm not really a-- I was trying to think of this. I don't really care. There's-- I wouldn't really be upset about too many. I guess I don't want to see Boston win, though. I don't really like the Minnesota Wild, either.

And I don't want to see Tampa win again, to be honest. I respect and do like seeing greatness happen in front of us, something that we can remember for the rest of our lives. Like, remember that Tampa team was the best team we've ever seen? That could be what's shaping up to be, but I don't like writing the same story every year as someone who writes stories for a living. And the Leafs exiting the first round and Tampa winning the Cup for the third straight season would mean that I'm just writing the exact same things over and over again, which I'd prefer not to do. So a new story, unless it's Sid winning the Cup again.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: I'll say, one thing about Tampa though, even if that would be the same thing, how many times have you seen a Stanley Cup team win Cups three years in a row? That's at least the big thing with the Lightning. That is greatness we have not seen in the salary cap era. That's why I wouldn't be so upset to see the Tampa Bay Lightning win again. Because it would be the first time, at least we can remember, seeing a team win a Cup three years in a row.

And I think only three other teams in NHL history have won 3 Cups in a row. So that's my one thing with Tampa as opposed to thinking my answer for Pittsburgh. So-- I almost knocked over my trusty book that's supposed to take stock of all the different notes I've been taking throughout this episode. Sam, who is your pick? I can't lose that book.

SAM CHANG: My answers are actually the same as Cuth's. I was going to say first, Boston, if we're going to talk about last dance. But that's a core that still has players from 2011, so I will absolutely--

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Yes.

SAM CHANG: --delight in seeing them not win a Cup again, for very obvious reasons. I have suggested--

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Yes.

SAM CHANG: Yeah. I am done with seeing the Bruins win. It's too much. And same thing with Tampa. I don't-- I've seen Alex Killorn's post-Cup celebrations twice already. I don't need a third year of it. It's boring. Give me something different.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: OK. I'm going to put-- just so we try not to repeat as much for some of the answers, I'll put Tampa Bay for yours, Sam. Omar, who do you not want to see win?

- Yeah, if I wanted to see a blue and white team win the Stanley Cup three times in a row, I want it to be my team. But we're not that good.

[LAUGHTER]

But we'll see. But I don't know, man. I don't think there's-- there' not a specific team that I don't want to see win. I got to say, man. Dallas hockey, not that fun to watch.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: No.

[LAUGHTER]

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: If I was worried about that, I might have said Dallas, but I'm not too concerned.

- Yeah, yeah.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: To Omar's point, though. To Omar's point though, wouldn't it be something-- I could see why he says Dallas here, because we're coming off a regular season where it has not been this bountiful of goals in how many years? We have two guys approaching the 60 goal mark. All these guys in the 50 goal bar, and a team that has thrived on being defensive as hell, winning the Stanley Cup would be the worst way to end the season like this. It would be, so I get why you say Dallas.

- The Dallas Stars are the only team in a playoff with a negative goal differential.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Oh, my God.

- So I see that, and it's I remember. I remember how they played in the bubble. I just, no! I would not--

SAM CHANG: I mean you have to play that way when the dude, because you're captain, and you're paying him $9 and 1/2 million. He has 46 points on the season.

- Yo, listen to me, man.

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: The highest score of the season.

- Remember when Jamie Benn had 86, 85 points and that was-- he got the Art Ross? Was that-- it was like 85 or 86.

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: Yeah.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Something like that.

- Geez. Those are the days, eh?

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: We've come a long way. Come a long way.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Yeah.

[LAUGHTER]

46 points for Jamie Benn. That sure is a down year for him.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Gymnasts say they're dismayed by Sport Canada's call for a third-party investigation

    A group of more than 400 Canadian gymnasts are angry over Sport Canada's response to calls for a third-party investigation into their sport, saying it "deflects and defers any meaningful action." Gymnasts for Change Canada -- a group that has grown from an original 70 to close to 450 current and retired athletes -- wrote to Sport Canada late last month pleading for an investigation into the sport's toxic culture and maltreatment of athletes, many of them minors. In a letter sent Wednesday to Spo

  • Montreal takes on New York on 9-game skid

    Montreal Canadiens (20-49-11, eighth in the Atlantic) vs. New York Rangers (51-23-6, second in the Metropolitan)New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDTFANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -378, Canadiens +293; over/under is 6BOTTOM LINE: Montreal comes into the matchup with New York after losing nine straight games.The Rangers are 34-12-2 against conference opponents. New York has scored 244 goals and is ninth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.0 goals per game. Chris Kreider leads the team with 52.Th

  • Eric Comrie, Winnipeg Jets shutout Philadelphia Flyers 4-0

    WINNIPEG — Eric Comrie thanked his Winnipeg Jets teammates for helping him earn his first career shutout. Comrie made 35 saves in Winnipeg's 4-0 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday. “It feels really good. It’s a happy moment for myself,” Comrie said. “A lot of hard work went into that. But a lot of hard work from the guys tonight. They played a fantastic game and made it real easy for myself to see the puck and make a lot of easy saves because they were playing as good as they coul

  • Fantasy Baseball: Anthony Rizzo's homer barrage shows there's still hope for offense

    Runs are down across MLB, but that didn't stop the Yankees' first baseman from hitting three long balls in one game. Dalton Del Don analyzes the performance.

  • Canes win division; Bruins, Predators clinch wild-card spots

    TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 59th and 60th goals of the season, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-0 on Tuesday night to clinch home-ice advantage in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. The 24-year-old Matthews, who snapped a five-game goal drought, is the first player to score 60 times in a campaign since Steven Stamkos in 2011-12. John Tavares had the other goal and Jack Campbell made 20 saves to register his fifth shutout of the season f

  • Tyrese Maxey, Jordan Poole lead young breakout stars in the NBA playoffs

    The usual stars have played as expected, but there are a handful of first-, second- and third-year players making a name for themselves on the biggest NBA stage.

  • History experts demand removal of human skull from auction

    The skull and a thigh bone are due to go under the hammer in Montrose next month.

  • SportsCenter anchor Sage Steele sues ESPN, claims network violated free speech rights

    Steele still works for ESPN, but had to apologize for comments about vaccine mandates and Barack Obama last year.

  • Fosterville South Reports High Grade Intersection of 2m at 174.42 g/t Gold, including 1m at 348 g/t Gold During Drilling at Reedy Creek

    Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. ("Fosterville South") or (the "Company") (TSXV: FSX) (OTCQX: FSXLF) (Germany: 4TU) is pleased to report that the maiden percussion drilling program at Thompson Reef and Prince of Wales Reef within the Reedy Creek target of the Providence Project in Victoria, Australia has returned strong gold grades. Additional assays are pending from drilling at high priority gold targets at Reedy Creek.

  • Pascal Siakam was a superstar in Game 5 vs. 76ers

    Facing elimination once again, the Toronto Raptors got a huge performance from Pascal Siakam. He was their on-court leader and has emerged as their voice with Fred VanVleet injured. Listen to the full recap and preview of Game 6 on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Final 2022 NFL mock draft: QBs wait longer than expected in atypical Round 1

    It's a strange year for the NFL draft, and our final mock draft reflects that — with a lot of guesswork.

  • Springer hits game-tying homer in ninth, Tapia has RBI in 10th as Jays rally for win

    TORONTO — All smiles after a wild 6-5 walkoff victory, Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo wanted to punctuate his post-game comments with some spice after his team delivered the dramatics on Tuesday night. "I feel like dropping F-bombs because it's pretty cool what happened," Montoyo said with a laugh. George Springer hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning to tie the game and Raimel Tapia hit a game-winning sacrifice fly in the 10th as the Blue Jays (12-6) beat the reeling Boston Red Sox for the

  • Elias Lindholm hits 40 goals as Calgary Flames down Vancouver Canucks 6-3

    CALGARY — Dillon Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker. Brett Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov and Johnny Gaudreau, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (49-20-10). The Flames, 9-1-1 in their last 11, have already locked up first place in the Pacific Division. Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland and Emilio Pettersson had the goals for Vancouver (38-30-11), whi

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — Thirty-seven years after Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, his name was once again chanted by fans before the team took to the ice tonight. The team played tribute to the great, who died Friday at 70, with a ceremony before a game against Boston. A video of Lafleur's goals and of him lifting the Stanley Cup, which he won five times with the Habs, played at the Bell Centre before fans gave him a standing ovation that lasted more than 10 minutes. On the boards, the usu

  • Ovechkin injured as NHL enters final week of regular season

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin was injured, and the Washington Capitals missed a major opportunity to move up in the standings by blowing a lead and losing 4-3 in a shootout to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ovechkin crashed hard into the boards early in the third period after tripping on the stick of Toronto's goalie and was ruled out with what the team called an upper-body injury. The Capitals coughed up a two-goal lead they build not long after Ovechkin left the game in obvious pain. They left wit

  • Blankenburg gets 1st NHL goal, Blue Jackets beat Oilers 5-2

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rookie Nick Blankenburg scored his first NHL goal and added an assist to help the Columbus Blue Jackets beat Edmonton 5-2 on Sunday afternoon, breaking a five-game losing streak and keeping the Oilers from clinching second place in the Pacific Division. “It’s a dream come true, just to score a goal at home against Edmonton to go up 3-2 with 10 minutes left,” Blankenburg said. “That’s very special for me.” Eric Robinson and Jack Roslovic also scored, Oliver Bjorkstrand had a

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — It's been 37 years since Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, but it was his name that fans chanted before the team took to the ice Sunday. For 10 minutes, Habs fans gave Lafleur, who died Friday at age 70, a standing ovation, as cheers of "Guy, Guy, Guy!" mixed with chants of "Ole, Ole, Ole!" and "Go Habs Go!" Twice, the game's announcer began to say something, only to let fans keep cheering. Finally, he asked the fans to be quiet for a moment of silence in honour of L

  • Toronto Raptors' all-star guard VanVleet ruled out of Game 5 in Philadelphia

    PHILADELPHIA — Fred VanVleet says his body has "tapped out." The Toronto Raptors' all-star guard, who suffered a strained left hip flexor, was ruled out of Monday's do-or-die Game 5 of their opening-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers. The 28-year-old, who's also been battling a bruised knee the past few months, limped off the court in the second quarter of Saturday's Game 4, ripping his jersey in frustration. "I knew I wasn't coming back," he said of his reaction. "To be in this

  • Why Guy Lafleur means so much to Montreal

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the impact of Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur after his passing.

  • Nedeljkovic makes 17 saves, Red Wings blank Devils 3-0

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Alex Nedeljkovic had 17 saves, Oskar Sundqvist and Tyler Bertuzzi each had a goal and assist and the Detroit Red Wings beat the New Jersey Devils 3-0 on Sunday. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Red Wings and came a day after they were blown out by the Pittsburgh Penguins 7-2. Sundqvist scored in the first period and Bertuzzi and Michael Rasmussen added late empty-net goals. New Jersey goaltender Andrew Hammond made 21 saves as the Devils lost their seventh str