Dylan Schefter interviews NFL players about Christmas 'NFL Slimetime'
Nickelodeon Insider Dylan Schefter interviews various NFL players about their favorite Christmas memories on "NFL Slimetime".
The NFL landed on two good matchups for Christmas.
Lamar Jackson broke a record and made his MVP case on Christmas.
There was no buffer-pocalypse for Netflix's Christmas NFL games.
Let's dig into the action on Christmas Day.
Anthony Davis stepped wrong in the lane and rolled his ankle hard on Wednesday night in San Francisco.
Reid addressed Kansas City's postgame locker room dressed in full Santa regalia. Because, of course he did.
There has never been a player like Wembanyama, but is the NBA ready to abandon its tried-and-true playbook and forge a new path to success?
Luka Dončić went down with a noncontact leg injury in the first half of Wednesday's contest in Dallas.
The NBA's annual Christmas Day slate is a holiday in itself, and many still view it as the unofficial start of the season.
Patrick Mahomes threw three TDs, and Kansas City also had five sacks and forced two turnovers while clinching home-field advantage in their quest to win a third straight Super Bowl.
As Netflix prepares for its Christmas Day NFL close-up, there's plenty on the line for everyone involved.
The league's annual holiday extravaganza is overflowing with enticing talent.
6x Pro Bowl DT Gerald McCoy and 2x Super Bowl champion Kyle Van Noy recap the Ravens’ dominant Week 15 win over the Steelers, featuring Lamar Jackson’s 5-TD game and Kyle’s milestone 10.5-sack season. They discuss the NFL’s wildest Christmas traditions, including Joe Burrow’s samurai swords, and reflect on Gerald’s decision to choose Carolina over Baltimore. Plus, standout performances, playoff implications, and bold Week 17 predictions.
The NFL has recognized that the Vikings and Packers have more to play for than the Eagles and the already eliminated Cowboys.