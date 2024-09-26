Dylan Schefter interviews Darius Muasau and Deonte Banks 'NFL Slimetime'
Nickelodeon Insider Dylan Schefter interviews New York Giants linebacker Darius Muasau and defensive back Deonte Banks on "NFL Slimetime".
"They signed me to throw the ball, make decisions and be a quarterback, not a runner."
Hurricane Helene has created a scheduling nightmare for MLB.
The Mets and Braves will now play a doubleheader on Monday to make up for the two missed games.
The Raiders are 1-2 and Pierce made it clear he's not happy about it.
In today's edition: Champagne showers, Aces and Liberty advance, how the Power 4 stacks up academically, NFL power rankings, Skubal vs. Sale, and more.
Despite an up-and-down season, the defending champion Aces like where they are at as they prepare to face New York.
Lamb acknowledged of Sunday's loss to the Ravens: "I kinda let the game get to my head a little bit."
6x Pro Bowl DT Gerald McCoy and 2x Super Bowl winner Kyle Van Noy recap their favorite moments from week 3 in the NFL, give their perspective on Antonio Pierce calling out his Raiders players and make their week 4 picks.
Nate Tice is joined by Charles McDonald to give their thoughts and takeaways from Week 3 of NFL action.
“I didn’t read the article, but … it sounds like it was written by Haason Reddick’s agent.”
National teams like Dallas and competitive games like Chiefs-Falcons draw big numbers of viewers. Who knew?
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 4 wide receiver rankings for half-PPR leagues.
The Hall of Fame quarterback said during a 2022 interview he suffered "thousands" of concussions during his career.
Perkins, a dominant defensive force with the Tigers, is in his third and potentially final year at LSU.
Jayden Daniels had an incredible performance on Monday night.
Derwin James was suspended for repeatedly making forcible contact with his helmet, something the league said he did on Sunday in their loss to the Chargers.
New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson won't be available until December or January as he continues recovery from offseason ankle surgery.
Sam Darnold sustained a bruised knee against the Texans.
Rounding up Week 3 NFL news, injury updates and more.
Devin Singletary gave himself up at the 1-yard line late on Sunday afternoon instead of scoring an easy touchdown.