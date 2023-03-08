Dylan Penn soars in big UVM win to send Catamounts to America East title
Dylan Penn soars in big UVM win to send Catamounts to America East title
Dylan Penn soars in big UVM win to send Catamounts to America East title
Cameron Smith, the reigning champion of the Players Championship, has threatened to turn up here as a paying member of crowd this week, despite being banned from the PGA Tour's flagship event.
“I was just taken back, I couldn’t believe It happened.”
Richard Williams told the TV show "Good Morning Britain" that Smith was justified in slapping Chris Rock for making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith.
The Raptors found themselves on the wrong side of several calls in the dying minutes of Monday's loss to the Nuggets.
Here's a look at who has had strong starts or tougher times in the early going after the NHL trade deadline.
Jared Goff and Christen Harper first met on a dating app and are now engaged
Mercedes struggled at the season-opening race and Toto Wolff says they will have to alter their car philosophy already
The Astros may be the favorites to repeat as World Series champions in 2023. What other teams will be in the running?
When did it become a legal requirement for all major sporting broadcasts to begin with a portentous poem? This was the inevitable opening to Sky Sports’ coverage of the Bahrain Grand Prix, kicking off its 11th year of coverage and 90 minutes of pre-race froth with something for everyone.
LONDON, Ont. — Canada skip Brad Gushue has been dealing with some lower-body discomfort over the first few days at the Tim Hortons Brier. He admits he "probably overdid it" at a team training camp ahead of this week's Canadian men's curling championship. "We'll manage it throughout the week and hopefully it gets better and better," Gushue said. This is the first competitive event for the St. John's, N.L.-based team since mid-January. Gushue didn't need to play in the recent provincial championsh
The pair reportedly met after Popper trained the Queen of Pop's son, David Banda, at his NYC boxing gym
MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Ross Chastain‘s daring last-lap thrash will forever be memorialized in NASCAR lore. Chastain visited the historic 0.526-mile paperclip-shaped short track on Tuesday, climbed into a Kubota forklift and helped remove part of the SAFER barrier in Turns 3 and 4, the site of his famed ‘Hail Melon‘ move that propelled him into […]
LONDON, Ont. — With a lineup vacancy ahead of the recent Ontario curling playdowns, Brent Laing checked in on some former teammates before firming up a replacement. He texted Richard Hart and Wayne Middaugh — both now in their mid-50's — to see if they could "still slide." "Both Wayne and I went, 'Ha ha, sorry Brent, we'd love to help but we can't,'" Hart recalled Monday with a laugh. The recruitment process was firmed up later that day. Laing reached out to Hart again while he was travelling on
"I'm asking to fight as soon as possible."
Everything you need to know ahead of the tournament in Florida
A video shared on Instagram showed the Grizzlies point guard holding a gun in a nightclub
During a recent promo for 'The Rookie' season 5, fans voiced their concerns over whether Tim Bradford dies and if Eric Winter is leaving the ABC show.
If the 2022 season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix was a shock for Mercedes, then what is this year’s showing? Last year the eight-time consecutive constructor champions began Formula One’s new era with their worst car in a decade. Lewis Hamilton qualified fifth, 0.68sec adrift of pole position. 12 months later, after all the trials of 2022, the lead Mercedes of George Russell was 0.63sec off the pace: an improvement of just five hundredths of a second.
‘If it’s the Rock, I run,’ joked the presenter
Neymar is out for the rest of the season and Christophe Dugarry believes Paris Saint-Germain's side will be more balanced without him.