Dylan Carlson's two-run homer (1)

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Paul Maurice was driving home from the rink one day. Then came an epiphany. In the pressure cooker of hockey's most intense media market, the then-head coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs had just conducted a series of interviews and was concerned about his messaging. Maurice decided, in that moment, enough was enough. "That's it," he recalled telling himself. "I'm never, ever worrying about what I say again, ever. I'm just going to go try to tell the truth, get off and leave it. And if I