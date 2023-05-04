Dylan Carlson's two-run homer (1)
Dylan Carlson hits a two-run home run to center field, giving the Cardinals a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the 4th inning
Alek Manoah and Alex Verdugo may be one step closer to burying the hatchet after a media feud in early April.
Tori Bowie won three medals at the 2016 Rio Games, including a gold as part of the women's 4x100 relay, in which she ran anchor.
The Blue Jays haven't gotten the best performances from their relievers this season, but Nate Pearson's outing on Monday night showed a lot of promise.
The former NHL star's "Lizzo-sized lunch" comment has him in hot water online.
NEW YORK — The NHL has rescheduled Game 2 of the second-round playoff series between the Oilers and Golden Knights, a move that would affect fans that had already made arrangements to travel from Edmonton to Las Vegas for the game. The league announced its full second-round schedule on Tuesday, which included moving the second game in the best-of-seven series between the Oilers and Golden Knights from Friday night to Saturday at 7 p.m. ET. No reason for the move was given in the release. The NHL
The New Jersey Devils are trying to identify the New York Rangers fan who appeared to punch a member of the Devils' "Woo Crew" during Game 7.
The previous record was set in 2004 in Florida.
“I don't worry if I'm unfairly criticized."
After sharing some big-picture trade tips last week, Fred Zinkie returns to highlight which players to deal for and which to send packing.
It was 3am in Dubai in January when Eddie Pepperell experienced an epiphany regarding his golf. “I couldn’t sleep,” the Englishman recalls. “I was just lying there in bed, thinking about things. I wasn’t in a great place, to be honest with you. We had just moved house, we had stuff going on, I wasn’t feeling great off the back of last year’s travel. I’d just missed the cut in Abu Dhabi the previous week… Anyway, this thought flashes up in my head: Other than Qatar, where I won in 2018, I’ve neve
TORONTO — Paul Maurice was driving home from the rink one day. Then came an epiphany. In the pressure cooker of hockey's most intense media market, the then-head coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs had just conducted a series of interviews and was concerned about his messaging. Maurice decided, in that moment, enough was enough. "That's it," he recalled telling himself. "I'm never, ever worrying about what I say again, ever. I'm just going to go try to tell the truth, get off and leave it. And if I
The Deadpool star's Welsh soccer team, which he co-owns with fellow actor Rob McElhenney, recently secured promotion to the English Football League
Former Wales captain Gareth Bale had been offered the chance to sign up.
The first five picks of the 2003 NBA Draft produced 4 NBA legends and one legendary bust.
The pair were joined by other sports stars including Serena Williams, Brittney Griner and Dwayne Wade
TORONTO — Sheldon Keefe watched his team commit two mistakes — blunders he didn't see in the first round of the playoffs — that directly led to goals against. After the Maple Leafs recovered to get back even, another costly error wound up being one too many to overcome. Toronto now finds itself in the exact spot it was in after Game 1 against the Tampa Bay Lightning — trailing the series and looking for answers. Carter Verhaeghe scored the winner, Sergei Bobrovsky made 34 saves and Matthew Tkach
LeBron James went Looney Tunes after the Lakers beat the Warriors in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals, comparing them to the Road Runner.
PSG's hard-line stance on Messi's trip to Saudi Arabia appears to be an acknowledgement that he'll move to a new club this summer.
NASCAR officials have fined Joe Gibbs Racing crew chief Jeff Meendering $5,000 following Saturday’s race at Dover Motor Speedway, the sanctioning body announced Tuesday. MORE: Ryan Truex scores first career win at Dover | Xfinity standings Meendering, crew chief for the No. 18 Toyota piloted by driver Sammy Smith, incurred the fine after officials found […]
Forward Mitch Marner of the Toronto Maple Leafs is one of three finalists for the Frank J. Selke Trophy. The NHL revealed its three finalists on Tuesday for the award that goers to "the forward who best excels in the defensive aspect of the game." Marner's name is included with Boston Bruins centre Patrice Bergeron and New Jersey Devils centre Nico Hischier. The NHL also revealed its three finalists for the Lady Byng Trophy, presented to the player who best exhibits elite skill and sportsmanship